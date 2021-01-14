Around the NFL

Panthers expected to hire Seahawks exec Scott Fitterer as general manager

Published: Jan 14, 2021 at 03:50 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

After a lengthy search, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has finally made his first major front-office hire.

Carolina is expected to hire Seattle Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer as its new general manager, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources. The team later confirmed that they offered the role to Fitterer.

Fitterer was one of 15 candidates to interview for Carolina's general manager position, left vacant since Dec. 21 when the Panthers fired veteran GM Marty Hurney, and one of four finalists, along with Tennessee's Monti Ossenfort, San Francisco's Adam Peters and Kansas City's Ryan Poles. Fitterer, a late addition to Carolina's interview process, made a quick and positive impression on Tepper and Co., Rapoport reported.

There is still work to be done on the specifics of Fitterer's deal, but the longtime Seattle sergeant is heading east.

Fitterer did not interview with any other teams this hiring cycle, though his name has been bandied about in recent years as a suitable GM candidate. The new Panthers GM had been with Seattle since 2001 and worked along respected GM John Schneider since 2010. Schneider, who signed an extension this week through the 2027 draft is going nowhere. The same cannot be said for Fitterer.

In Carolina, Fitterer will be paired with a second-year coach in Matt Rhule, who was in an arranged partnership with Hurney in 2020. The Panthers, coming off their second straight 5-11 season and third consecutive sub-.500 campaign, will be picking eighth in the upcoming 2021 draft.

Chief among the Panthers' needs, and therefore atop Fitterer's priorities, is locating a franchise quarterback. Carolina replaced former MVP Cam Newton with Teddy Bridgewater and P.J. Walker in 2020. With Bridgewater not necessarily the answer under center, the Panthers are expected to locate their QB of the future either in the draft or free agency this offseason. Carolina should also look to improve its mediocre defense and bolster its offensive line and weaponry.

From a broader perspective, Fitterer will be expected to be a culture-builder alongside the energetic Rhule, who has a long leash in Carolina, thanks to a seven-year deal signed last season that runs through the 2026 season. The two will be tied at the hip for the foreseeable future, at least half a decade Tepper likely hopes.

When he fired Hurney right before Christmas, Tepper said he wanted "a restart, a refresh" at general manager and desired an organizational structure and relationship between coach and GM that wasn't, in his words, "stupid."

In Fitterer, Tepper has his restart. Time will tell about his latter demand.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady on facing Saints: 'Continuity is key in the NFL'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said continuity is key in the NFL when having played for the same organization for several years.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson reflects on record rookie season, 'disrespectful' draft position

Justin Jefferson told the Huddle & Flow podcast that watching a quartet of receivers come off the board before him was frustrating and inspired him to his record rookie campaign.
news

Jared Goff to start at QB vs. Packers; John Wolford ruled out

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said John Wolford will be ruled out against the Packers. 
news

Colts GM not ready to decide future on Philip Rivers: Do I think he can still play? Absolutely

The Indianapolis Colts face uncertainty at quarterback heading into the offseason, but general manager Chris Ballard said Thursday that he's not ready to make a decision on Philip Rivers' future.
news

Dolphins OC candidates include Chargers' Pep Hamilton, Clemson's Tony Elliott

The Dolphins might be settled at quarterback. They're far from it as it pertains to offensive coordinator. HC Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier are conducting a wide-ranging search for their next one, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

Browns WR ﻿KhaDarel Hodge﻿ was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here are the other injuries and roster moves we're monitoring Thursday.
news

Lions agree to terms with Brad Holmes on five-year deal as new GM

The Lions have agreed to terms on a five-year deal with Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes as their new GM, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers part ways with OC Randy Fichtner, two more assistants

The Steelers are in search of a new offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh is parting ways with Randy Fichtner, Tom Pelissero reports. The longtime Steelers assistant has served as the OC for the past three seasons. 
news

Falcons zeroing in on Saints' Terry Fontenot to be next GM 

Ian Rapoport reports that the Falcons identified Saints assistant GM/VP of pro personnel Terry Fontenot as the favorite to be their next GM. The deal wouldn't be consummated until the Saints -- who face the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round -- are out of the playoffs, but signs point to Fontenot being the choice in Atlanta. 
news

Jaguars finalizing deal with Urban Meyer to be next head coach

Urban Meyer is again leaving retirement and the comfortable confines of the broadcast booth for a headset and the sideline, agreeing to a deal to take over the Jaguars.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski returns to facility after bout with COVID-19

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski returned to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19 ten days ago, Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW