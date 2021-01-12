Around the NFL

Seahawks extend GM John Schneider through 2027 draft

Published: Jan 12, 2021 at 01:58 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Despite a disappointing finish to the 2020 season, the Seahawks remain in the midst of their most successful run in franchise history.

On Tuesday, they committed to continuing the race for years to come with one of their primary architects.

The Seahawks agreed to a contract extension with executive vice president and general manager John Schneider. Seattle announced the new pact puts Schneider on its books through the 2027 draft.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added it's a move that also interrupts the Lions' planned pursuit of Schneider, who previously had one year left on his deal.

"I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft," Seahawks owner Jody Allen said. "For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue."

The club is coming off its fifth division title since Schneider and Pete Carroll were hired a week apart 11 years ago. Their joint tenure has produced a Super Bowl title, a second SB appearance and 10 postseason victories. The Seahawks' streak of nine consecutive winning seasons is the longest in the NFL.

A great deal of that success can be attributed to Schneider's draft decisions from the early part of the last decade, especially in later rounds. His first three hauls included cornerstones Earl Thomas﻿, Kam Chancellor﻿, K.J. Wright﻿, Richard Sherman﻿, Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson﻿, as well as key role players Russell Okung﻿, Golden Tate﻿, Malcolm Smith and Bruce Irvin﻿. He also traded for Marshawn Lynch﻿, who had greatly underachieved over three-plus seasons in Buffalo, and signed Michael Bennett, a former undrafted free agent who had just started to emerge with the Buccaneers.

The res wast, as they say, history.

Seattle hopes to make more of it with Schneider and Carroll, who was extended last year through the 2025 campaign. The Seahawks won the NFC West in 2020 by going 12-4, their best mark in six years. Hopes of a deep postseason run were quickly dashed on Super Wild Card Weekend, as they were defeated by the division rival Rams.

The Emerald City can at least rest easy knowing its GM isn't going anywhere.

