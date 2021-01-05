Around the NFL

Panthers OC Joe Brady garners HC interview requests from Falcons, Texans and Chargers

Published: Jan 04, 2021 at 08:47 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

There is a fresh face in the NFL's head coaching mix.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has received interview requests from the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers for their vacant positions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Despite having only three NFL seasons' worth of experience, Brady is getting attention and could get more.

Just 31, Brady was an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2017-18 before garnering attention in 2019 as the passing game coordinator for an undefeated LSU team which won the national championship.

LSU produced 2020 No. 1 overall pick ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ and as Burrow went to the Bengals, Brady went to the Panthers under the new regime of head coach Matt Rhule.

Will Brady, a bright and burgeoning offensive mind, be one and done in Carolina and off to his first head coaching job? It's just interview requests for now, but we shall see.

Related Content

news

Joe Judge on Eagles' finish: You'll never see Giants 'disrespect the game'

With his team's playoff hopes decided by a confounding loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Washington Football Team, Joe Judge's press conference went from diplomatic comments to strong and impassioned words. 
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Ron Rivera on beating Nate Sudfeld-led Eagles: 'I'm not apologizing for winning'

Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team is in the playoffs in his first season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he's not apologizing for how his squad reached the postseason.
news

Falcons QB, former Texans standout Matt Schaub retiring 

Veteran quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday. He'll be fondly remembered as the trusty backup in Atlanta and the starter in Houston who helped the Texans achieve their first stretch of relevance in franchise history.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs booked on DUI charge after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Monday morning in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.
news

Broncos to hire GM as John Elway announces changes to football operations

The Denver Broncos are making a major change to their football operations, general manager John Elway announced Monday.
news

Jets CEO Johnson 'sick' of losing, 'huge fan' of Sam Darnold but leaves future in hands of GM Douglas

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was understandably upset by his team's lack of success in 2020, but hopes a new "CEO" coach, hired by GM Joe Douglas, will turn things around.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater 'has to have a tremendous offseason'

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he needs to see more from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans considered day-to-day after MRI shows no structural damage in knee

Monday brought good news for Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans as an MRI showed no structural damage to his injured knee. Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Evans is considered day-to-day.
news

Jared Goff not yet ruled out, playing expected to be challenging vs. Seahawks

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has not been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks but conditions in Seattle is expected to make playing with an injured thumb very challenging. 
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Olivier Vernon tore his Achilles in Sunday's win over the Steelers and the veteran pass rusher will have surgery.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW