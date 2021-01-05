Panthers OC Joe Brady garners HC interview requests from Falcons, Texans and Chargers

There is a fresh face in the NFL's head coaching mix.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has received interview requests from the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers for their vacant positions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Despite having only three NFL seasons' worth of experience, Brady is getting attention and could get more.

Just 31, Brady was an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2017-18 before garnering attention in 2019 as the passing game coordinator for an undefeated LSU team which won the national championship.

LSU produced 2020 No. 1 overall pick ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ and as Burrow went to the Bengals, Brady went to the Panthers under the new regime of head coach Matt Rhule.