Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano retiring 

Published: Jan 12, 2021 at 07:37 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano has decided it to call it a career.

Pagano, 60, is retiring, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for six seasons, Pagano returned to the sidelines as defensive coordinator for the Bears ahead of the 2019 season to replace Vic Fangio.

In his two autumns in Chicago, Pagano led a defense that allowed 20.9 points per game under his umbrella, which was sixth in the NFL in that time.

Pagano's days coaching in the NFL ranks began in 2001 as a secondary coach for the Cleveland Browns. He later spent time with the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, where he was DC in 2011 before heading to Indy.

Pagano's time in Indy was one of remarkable resolve as he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in 2012 and took an indefinite leave from his coaching duties to undergo treatment. He would miss 12 games before returning with his cancer going into remission.

News of Pagano's retirement was surprising and hardly the Bears coaching news many have been waiting on.

The Bears have yet to announce anything official in regard to the futures of head coach Matt Nagy or general manager Ryan Pace after the team went 8-8 in the regular season ahead of a season-ending blowout loss to the Saints on Super Wild Card Weekend. However, Garafolo reports that while the team has yet to say anything on Pace and Nagy, "the word going around is they're safe."

Regardless of what the future holds for the Bears elsewhere, the defense -- which has been the hallmark of the team for three seasons now -- will be looking for a new leader.

Related Content

news

Rams coach Sean McVay has no update on if Jared Goff or John Wolford will start Saturday

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday he had no updates on who his starting quarterback would be when the sixth-seeded Rams face the top-seeded Packers in Green Bay on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round. 
news

Seahawks part ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer 

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. 
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth intends to return for 2021 season

Andrew Whitworth told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast that he plans to play next season. The Rams LT said the bigger decision for him this offseason will be whether he wants to continue his journey with another team, should the Rams choose to cut ties.
news

Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Packers offense vs. 2019: We're just better

Despite equal 13-3 records, there's a much different feel to this Packers team than the 2019 version. Ahead of Green Bay's postseason-opening NFC Divisional Round tussle with the Rams on Saturday, QB Aaron Rodgers chalked up the difference to confidence and just being flat-out better on offense.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from CFP National Championship, Reaction to Doug Pederson Firing

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to discuss the CFP National Championship and its top prospects, including DeVonta Smith. 
news

'Guy named Blake' Hance reflects on sudden playing time in Browns' wild-card win: 'It's what you want'

Previously unknown offensive lineman Blake Hance received deserved attention Tuesday for his play in Cleveland's wild-card win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Signed to the team's active roster out of dire need in Week 17, Hance didn't see the field until Sunday night, when backup-turned-emergency-starter Michael Dunn exited the game due to injury, forcing Hance into action.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will guest-host episode of 'Jeopardy!'

This future Hall of Fame QB, likely 2020 NFL MVP and Game of Thrones extra will guest-host this beloved American game show in the coming weeks. Who is ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, and what is Jeopardy!?
news

Texans request to interview Eric Bieniemy, but will have to wait until Chiefs' season is over

The Houston Texans are late to the party, but at least they showed up. Houston has officially requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its vacant head coaching position.
news

Seahawks extend GM John Schneider through 2027 draft

The Seahawks have reached an agreement on a contract extension with general manager John Schneider, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Seattle announced the new pact puts Schneider on its books through the 2027 draft.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'on pace' to return in time for Week 1

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he's on track to return from ACL and MCL injuries in time for the start of the 2021 season.
news

Raiders hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

The Raiders are in need of an upgrade on defense. Their latest hire portends to one. The team announced Tuesday it has hired Gus Bradley as its new defensive coordinator, a hire that's familiar on multiple fronts.
