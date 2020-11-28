Around the NFL

Detroit Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, general manager Bob Quinn

Published: Nov 28, 2020 at 02:50 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Detroit Lions have fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, the team announced Saturday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the Lions' interim coach, per an informed source.

Patricia's firing comes two days after the Lions suffered a blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day, which put the team's record at 4-7. Patricia was asked about his job security in the immediate aftermath of the loss.

"On behalf of my family, I want to thank Bob and Matt for their hard work and their dedication to the Lions organization over the past several years," Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said during a Zoom call presser Saturday afternoon. "They're both very fine men, and we wish them nothing but the best in the rest of their careers. Obviously, this season has not gone the way we expected. We want to take the rest of this year to assess every aspect of our football operation, find the best individuals to lead and coach our team."

Ahead of the 2020 season, Lions ownership made it clear to Patricia and Quinn that the team needed to be playoff contenders this season. After losing four of their last five after Week 12, ownership materialized the writing on the wall.

Patricia amassed a 13-29-1 record in his two-plus seasons as Lions head coach. Patricia was hired by the Lions in 2018 after serving as the New England Patriots defensive coordinator for six years. Patricia succeeded Jim Caldwell, who was fired by the Lions after four seasons as coach. Caldwell had three winning seasons during his time in Detroit and made the playoffs twice.

Since Patricia's hiring, the Lions rank in the bottom 10 in scoring, total and pass defense, and they are tied for fewest takeaways (43) in the NFL since 2018. The Lions' .314 win percentage during Patricia's tenure ranked 27th in the NFL. Patricia has the worst career win percentage by any coach whose teams averaged 21-plus points per game in the Super Bowl era (minimum 40 games coached).

Quinn served as the Lions GM since 2016. The Lions were 31-43-1 during Quinn's tenure and have been sub-.500 in three straight seasons after going 9-7 in each of his first two seasons.

All five first-round picks by Quinn are still on the Lions' roster, but none of those five has ever reached a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro. The only Pro Bowler Quinn drafted with the Lions is wide receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, a third-round selection in 2017.

Related Content

news

Broncos QBs Lock, Rypien, Bortles ruled out for Week 12 after being deemed high-risk, close contacts

Broncos quarterbacks ﻿Drew Lock﻿, ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ and ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ are not allowed to play in Week 12, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per an informed source.
news

Chargers activate Austin Ekeler off IR, RB eligible to play in Week 12

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that star running back Austin Ekeler has been activated off injured reserve where he has resided since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) downgraded to doubtful vs. Jets

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game vs. the Jets. Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start in his absence. 
news

Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a source tells NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. 
news

Denver Broncos hold practice Saturday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The Denver Broncos are returning to practice on Saturday with no new positives in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Saturday that it is unlikely the tight end Zach Ertz will play in Monday night's home game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL prohibits in-person team activities on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL has announced new measures to help curtail a recent surge in COVID-19 activity.
news

Week 12 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 12.
news

Takk McKinley (groin) sticking with Raiders on injured reserve

Defensive end Takk McKinley is not being waived as he was twice previously, instead landing on injured reserve with the Raiders and thus, sticking with a team, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Ravens-Steelers game moved again from Sunday to Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been rescheduled again, this time from Sunday to Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Therefore, the Ravens' Week 13 Thursday night game against the Cowboys would be moved to the following Monday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky returning as Bears starting QB vs. Packers

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is back. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Trubisky would start Sunday against the Packers. "He's extremely prepared," Nagy said.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL