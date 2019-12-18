Around the NFL

Detroit brass: Lions must be playoff contender in '20

Published: Dec 18, 2019 at 02:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions ownership has made its mandate to coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn clear: Win in 2020 or else.

A day after announcing the decision to retain the coach and GM at least one more season, owner Martha Firestone Ford, her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp, and team president Rod Wood released an open letter to Lions fans, which plainly stated the team's stance.

"To be clear, our expectation is for the Lions to be a playoff contender in 2020," the statement read.

The letter defines the Lions' 2019 season as disappointing, with Detroit currently sitting at 3-10-1 with two games remaining, but noted the close losses and injuries that have derailed the campaign, which included quarterback Matthew Stafford going on IR.

"As we evaluate this season, we look beyond just our record," the letter stated. "We are striving to build a team with a strong foundation of high-character players and coaches, that is physically and mentally tough, with depth at every position and one that can be successful over many years, not just one season. We see signs of this foundation in our team's toughness, competitiveness and culture. Injuries happen in the NFL and are never an excuse. Nonetheless, our team has played through serious injuries this season to some of our best players. Despite the injuries, we have remained competitive in each game and our team depth showed up as a strength."

In two seasons under Patricia, the Lions currently sport a 9-20-1 record. In four seasons with Quinn at GM, Detroit has a 27-34-1 record.

Sending a mandate for a winning season could have a major influence on how the GM and coach approach the offseason and react if losses mount early in the 2020 campaign. By coming out forcefully, Detroit's ownership is putting its team on notice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Veteran receiver Desean Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Broncos, Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller agree to terms on one-year, $9.5M deal

Not long after landing in free agency, ﻿former Bears CB Kyle Fuller is heading to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay to four-year, $72 million deal

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ to a four-year, $72 million deal, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Keanu Neal, Cowboys agree to terms on one-year, $5 million deal

Free-agent safety Keanu Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Saints safety Marcus Williams accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams has accepted his franchise tag tender for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

Jets safety Marcus Maye has accepted his franchise tag from the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit this upcoming week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Raiders fined $800K for COVID violations during '20 season, keep sixth-round pick upon appeal

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $800,000 for COVID violations by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Raiders' sixth-round pick -- initially taken away during the season -- has been reinstated upon appeal.
news

Saints to forfeit 2022 sixth-round pick, pay $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols

The New Orleans Saints will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and pay a $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols, the NFL announced Saturday.
news

Bears sign CB Desmond Trufant to one-year deal

Chicago is signing veteran corner ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW