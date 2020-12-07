Around the NFL

Jets fire DC Gregg Williams in aftermath of last-second loss to Raiders

Published: Dec 07, 2020
The Jets are not letting their last-second loss to the Raiders on Sunday go unpunished.

New York has fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Jets blew a four-point lead in the final minute to remain winless on the season (0-12). The Raiders had the ball with 13 seconds remaining at Gang Green's 46-yard-line when Derek Carr, amid a puzzling all-out blitz, found ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ behind the defense for a touchdown and 31-28 victory.

The miracle play marked the fourth-longest game-winning offensive touchdown in the final 15 seconds of the fourth quarter over the last 10 seasons.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

