Seahawks hiring Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

Within the coaching staff of their archrivals, the Seattle Seahawks have found their next offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks are hiring Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reports, per a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

Waldron will take over for Brian Schottenheimer as the Seahawks have plucked a coach from their NFC West rivals.

With grand expectations and great numbers, Seattle's offense soared at the onset of the 2020 season with quarterback ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ seemingly headed for his first AP Most Valuable Player campaign. The Seahawks offense stumbled down the stretch, though, and Seattle was bounced on Super Wild-Card Weekend by the Rams.

Waldron heads up to the Pacific Northwest with seven seasons of NFL coaching experience, having spent the last four with the Rams – the final three as passing game coordinator. In 2016, Waldron was Washington's offensive quality control coach.

With talent such as Wilson and receivers ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ due back, Waldron will look to rescue a squad that began 2020 so splendidly, but ended it in floundering – and perhaps predictable – fashion.

With Waldron leaving, it would seem to forecast a cloudier future for Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who's worked alongside Waldron for the majority of his career and has received anything but an overwhelming vote of confidence that he'll be back leading L.A. in 2021.

Waldron's departure is the latest in a noteworthy exodus for those within the L.A. coaching staff and front office. Brad Holmes, previously the Rams' college scouting director, is the Lions' general manager and has brought along Rams assistant general manager Ray Agnew and Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley is now the L.A. Chargers head coach. Staley is also expected to bring along Rams assistant Joe Barry as his defensive passing game coordinator and linebackers coach.

The Rams will have a new look in many ways in 2021, but they'll see a familiar face across the field twice a year.