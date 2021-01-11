Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons

Doug Pederson is done in Philadelphia.

The Eagles fired their head coach of five seasons Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Pederson had a 42-37-1 record during his tenure in Philadelphia, which was highlighted by the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory in the 2017 season. He led the Eagles to the playoffs two consecutive times after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but never made it to the NFC Championship game again.

Pederson had not won 10-plus games since winning the only Super Bowl in the franchise's history. Of the 14 Super Bowl-winning head coaches since 2000, Pederson (22-25-1) is the third to post a losing combined record over his next three seasons. His final year in Philadelphia ended with a 4-11-1 record in 2020. The last time the Eagles finished a season with four wins was in 2012, which was the final year of Andy Reid's 14-year tenure as head coach in Philadelphia.