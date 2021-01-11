Around the NFL

Eagles fire head coach Doug Pederson after five seasons

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 02:06 PM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Doug Pederson is done in Philadelphia.

The Eagles fired their head coach of five seasons Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Pederson had a 42-37-1 record during his tenure in Philadelphia, which was highlighted by the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory in the 2017 season. He led the Eagles to the playoffs two consecutive times after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but never made it to the NFC Championship game again.

Pederson had not won 10-plus games since winning the only Super Bowl in the franchise's history. Of the 14 Super Bowl-winning head coaches since 2000, Pederson (22-25-1) is the third to post a losing combined record over his next three seasons. His final year in Philadelphia ended with a 4-11-1 record in 2020. The last time the Eagles finished a season with four wins was in 2012, which was the final year of Andy Reid's 14-year tenure as head coach in Philadelphia.

Around The NFL will have more on Pederson's ouster shortly.

news

Bears WR Allen Robinson on free agency, future: 'Everything is on the table'

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is set to enter free agency this offseason, and he did not sound too optimistic about the chances of signing a long-term deal in Chicago.
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks need to run the ball more in 2021

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reflected on the season that was after the team's playoff loss to the Rams on Saturday.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will be closer to full strength for the Divisional Round as the team activated LB Devin White from the reserve/COVID list on Monday.
news

Ex-Falcons HC Dan Quinn meeting with Cowboys for vacant DC job

Ex-Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is headed to Dallas on Monday to discuss the Cowboys' vacant defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns get 'all clear' in latest round of COVID-19 testing; Kevin Stefanski expects to return to team Thursday

It looks like the Cleveland Browns will have their full squad back for the divisional round. The team received an "all clear" on their latest round of COVID-19 testing, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ravens use Marquise Brown as more than just deep threat in win over Titans

The Baltimore Ravens finally figured out how to use wide receiver Marquise Brown as more than just a deep threat. Brown recorded his second 100-yard performance of the season in their win over the Titans.
news

Dolphins, Panthers named coaching staffs for 2021 Senior Bowl

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl announced Monday that the staffs for the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will coach the game later this month.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald suffered torn rib cartilage, expected to play vs. Packers

Aaron Donald﻿ might not have broken his ribs, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is still dealing with a painful injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Donald has torn rib cartilage.
news

Drew Brees: Playoff matchup vs. Tom Brady was 'inevitable' 

With the Saints and Buccaneers winning on Super Wild Card Weekend, quadragenarians Drew Brees and Tom Brady are set up for a third showdown, this time with a chance to reach the conference championship game. 
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I don't regret saying what I said' about Browns

Steelers WR ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ provided the Browns bulletin board material this week when he said the Browns were the same "nameless gray faces" he sees every season, adding "the Browns is the Browns."
news

Mitchell Trubisky on future in Chicago: 'I can definitely see myself back here next year'

After the Bears' 21-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he hopes it's not the end of his time in Chicago.
