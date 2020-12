Eagles bench Carson Wentz; rookie Jalen Hurts to start at QB vs. Saints

Rookie  Jalen Hurts  is set to start over  Carson Wentz  under center for the struggling Eagles this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the team officially announced Tuesday.

"I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. "I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump."