Eagles bench Carson Wentz; rookie Jalen Hurts to start at QB vs. Saints

Published: Dec 08, 2020 at 01:47 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are making a change at quarterback.

Rookie ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is set to start over ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ under center for the struggling Eagles this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the team officially announced Tuesday.

"I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. "I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump."

Hurts replaced Wentz at quarterback during the second half of Philadelphia's loss to the Green Bay Packers this past weekend.

Around The NFL will have more on this news soon.

