Eagles bench Carson Wentz; rookie Jalen Hurts to start at QB vs. Saints

Rookie ﻿ Jalen Hurts ﻿ is set to start over ﻿ Carson Wentz ﻿ under center for the struggling Eagles this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the team officially announced Tuesday.

"I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. "I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump."