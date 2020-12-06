Around the NFL

Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts replaces Carson Wentz in 3Q vs. Packers

Published: Dec 06, 2020 at 06:43 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Eagles made a quarterback change.

With Philadelphia trailing 20-3, rookie Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Wentz completed just 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards while taking four sacks prior to being pulled. Philadelphia capped the game's opening possession with a field goal Philly but punted on three of its next four drives -- it faced fourth-and-13 as the first half ended during the fifth drive.

Hurts produced instant offense, converting a third down with a 34-yard pass to fellow rookie Jalen Reagor. He became the team's leading rusher on the day after scrambling for a pair of first downs during his second drive, which he punctuated with a 32-yard touchdown to Greg Ward on fourth-and-18.

Such a spark might be enough to make the switch stick. Speculation on Wentz's benching has existed for weeks, with coach Doug Pederson, who's on the hot seat himself, asserting that the decision was his "if and when we make that change." It was a notably softer stance than the one Pederson had been taking throughout the year in support of his struggling starter.

The Eagles drafted Hurts, who starred at Alabama and Oklahoma, in the second round of the 2020 draft.

