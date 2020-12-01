Eagles HC Doug Pederson says he hasn't been 'reassured' on job status

Like his fellow Andy Reid coaching tree branch in Chicago, Matt Nagy, Pederson has turned to a familiar phrase regarding consideration of a change.

"I look at everything. Take everything into consideration," Pederson said Tuesday. "It's on the table, wouldn't say it's off the table."

Pederson could take the heat, admit his struggles, pass the duty to someone else and forge onward with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ as his quarterback. But Wentz's play hasn't been good enough to just blindly send him out and refuse to answer questions on the matter.

For now, Pederson said, Wentz is Philadelphia's quarterback.

"That one is my decision, if and when we make that change, but right now we're not doing it," Pederson said.

Wentz has been bad in 2020, sure, but the drop-off from one season to the next is what is really concerning -- and a great explanation for why the Eagles can't seem to take a lead in a terrible division.

From 2017 to 2019, Wentz owned a passer rating of 98.3, a completion percentage over 64 and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 81-21. His win-loss record was predictably above .500 at 25-15, and at one point in 2017, he was in the MVP conversation before a knee injury ended his season.

In 2020, Wentz's completion percentage is below 59, his touchdown-to-interception ratio is 16-15, his record is 3-7-1 and his passer rating has fallen off a cliff, from 98.3 to 73.4. Since 1950, six quarterbacks (including Wentz) have seen their passer rating fall by 24 or more points, per NFL Research. All were over the age of 30 and four of the five were in their final professional seasons.

Wentz is 28 and is supposed to be in the prime of his career. He's being paid as if he is, and he's not producing.

A very valid reason for his struggles is Philadelphia's rotating cast on the offensive line, which has seen Wentz sacked 46 times so far. He's on pace to become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to be sacked 65-plus times and throw 20-plus interceptions. The Eagles rolled out their 10th different starting offensive line Monday night, joining the 1983 Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only two teams in the last 40 years to have 10 different starting line combinations in their first 11 games of a season.