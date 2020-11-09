Around the NFL

Matt Nagy again examining play-calling duties for Bears' struggling offense

Published: Nov 09, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

When Matt Nagy's Bears were 5-2, he was already facing questions about play-calling duties.

Chicago had gotten off to a hot start thanks to a defense that held opponents to less than 24 points in all but one of the Bears' first six games. The offense, on the other hand, hadn't held up its end of the bargain, providing the viewing public with legitimate cause for concern.

At the time, Nagy shrugged off such concerns, saying he and his staff "look at all that" but "that's not where we think it's at." Two straight losses later, Nagy is still playing the hits, even as his offense sputters.

"I'm looking at all that right now," Nagy said Monday when asked if he's still going to call plays for the Bears.

We won't know if his latest examination of the team's play-calling will result in a change, as Nagy said Monday that if he did decide to have someone else make the calls, the Bears wouldn't announce such a move.

The definition of insanity seems ready to be applied to the Bears' offensive proceedings if they don't turn things around soon. They currently rank 29th in yards per game, 31st in yards per play, 32nd in rushing yards and 21st in passing. Folks will want to point the finger at quarterback ﻿Nick Foles﻿, but the team's issues are systemic.

Foles, who was once inserted mid-game as the offensive spark the Bears sorely needed, is no longer lighting Chicago's fire. At 5-4, a firing isn't in the cards, nor should it be.

A demotion might be in order, though, or least a transfer of responsibility from Nagy to an assistant. We'll see if an unexplained improvement arises in the weeks ahead. Perhaps then we'll learn if Nagy moved from looking at the offense to acting.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians after blowout loss: 'I don't think our confidence is shaken one bit'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got walloped on primetime TV Sunday night by the New Orleans Saints. Bruce Arians' club got taken to the woodshed in every facet of the game in the 38-3 loss.
news

Browns designate RB Nick Chubb to return from injured reserve

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is nearing his return to the field. Chubb has three weeks to return to action following his designation to return.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

The Jaguars need a new kicker. Kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ is likely done for the season after aggravating his gluteus medius muscle, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Packers-Colts game in Week 11 flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts game in Week 11 has been flexed from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday. The Nov. 22 contest will still be broadcast on FOX.
news

Washington QB Kyle Allen to undergo season-ending surgery; Alex Smith to start

Kyle Allen﻿'s 2020 season is finished. The Washington QB will soon have surgery on his dislocated ankle and is out for the remainder of the year, Ian Rapoport reports. The injury will require a four-month recovery but isn't as bad as feared.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's status in doubt after suffering shoulder injury

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ can't beat the injury bug. The Carolina Panthers running back's status for next week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Deshaun Watson: 'It would have been hell' if Texans traded Will Fuller

The Texans received several offers for WR ﻿Will Fuller﻿ ahead of last week's trade deadline but didn't pull the trigger. Following Houston's win over the Jaguars, QB Deshaun Watson﻿ made it clear he would have been upset had Fuller been dealt. 
news

Brian Flores: 'The stage wasn't too big' for Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins fans should be smiling ear to ear Monday morning after watching ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ lead the Dolphins to victory over the Cardinals. The rookie QB showed, in just his second start, that he can carry the Dolphins when needed.
news

What to watch for in Patriots-Jets 'Monday Night Football' matchup

The Jets (0-8) have lost eight straight to New England (2-5), with their last victory coming in 2015. Fresh off a winless October, Cam Newton﻿ and the Patriots do not want to be the ones to end that streak if they want to keep their season alive.
news

Mike Tomlin: Undefeated Steelers must be ready to take every opponent's 'best punch'

It wasn't pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-0 following Sunday's come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys, needing 15 fourth-quarter points to eke out a 24-19 victory.

news

Giants' Logan Ryan dedicates game-winning INT to wife

Giants defensive back Logan Ryan clinched New York's second victory of the season with a late interception in the fourth quarter, and dedicated the play to his wife Ashley, who underwent emergency surgery this week. 
