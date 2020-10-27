Around the NFL

Bears HC Matt Nagy on possible play-calling change: 'That's not where we think it's at'

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 03:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As the director of Chicago's offense, Matt Nagy holds the responsibility of devising a strategy productive enough to win games. His chair might not be the sturdiest, though.

Nagy's Bears are 5-2 and in prime playoff-contending position, yet he spent the Tuesday following his team's loss to the Rams answering questions about his play-calling duties. His answer: Yes, Chicago's 27th-ranked scoring offense is not doing its part to help the Bears defeat opponents, but Nagy is not the problem.

"I always, I look at all that," Nagy said of considering handing play-calling duties off to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. "That's the very first thing that I look at, is that. So, I talk to our coaches, and we talk through that whole process. I am really honestly not opposed to, here's no opposition from me if we feel like that that's what the issue is. And so we look at that.

"Right now, where we're at, that's not where we think it's at, but at the same point in time, I'll always continue each week to look at it. I mean, I'll say this too, when you're in a little bit of a rut like we are, or a lot a bit of a rut like we are right now, you have to look at everything. And sometimes even if it's just a little bit of a change somewhere, too. You have to be able to do that."

For the Bears, there's nowhere to go but up in the ground game. Chicago ranks 32nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game with just 84.1. The loss of Tarik Cohen has undoubtedly affected Chicago's offensive capability in both the run and pass, and one needn't look further than the Bears' depth chart, which lists Cordarrelle Patterson as the team's second-string running back.

David Montgomery remains a promising runner, but not one realistically expected to string together Alvin Kamara﻿-like performances. Simply, the Bears just don't have all that much talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Still, fans will view Chicago's record and expect more out of an offense that has already seen a change at quarterback. When the Bears run out of players to point to as problems, they'll direct their attention to the man calling the shots. That's Nagy in the Windy City, who is understandably struggling to make lemonade out of the lemons provided to him by general manager Ryan Pace.

"No one here coach and or player has too big of an ego to think that it's not them," Nagy said. "Right, as a player or a coach. So we just talk through those kind of decisions. And we just keep evaluating and rolling and seeing where we're at."

A 5-2 mark after seven games is enough to be pleased, but not content. Just watch a couple of Bears possessions and let us know how your stomach feels afterward. Chicago could be headed for the Pepto if things don't get better soon.

Related Content

news

Carolina Panthers release cornerback Eli Apple 

The Carolina Panthers released cornerback Eli Apple on Tuesday after only being active for two games. Apple was signed to a one-year deal in May.

news

Bengals-Steelers game in Week 10 moved to 4:25 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh's schedule has been altered yet again. But this time, its upcoming game hasn't been moved to a new week. Just to a later hour.
news

Joe Judge on video of Giants dining without masks: 'We're gonna deal with things internally'

A group of Giants -- including QB Daniel Jones and RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ -- were recently spotted dining in public without masks. Coach Joe Judge addressed their actions Tuesday, telling reporters any resulting discipline will be kept in house.
news

Ravens sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to practice squad 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jerry Jones on struggling Cowboys: 'There's no leadership void in my eyes'

Tension might be approaching a tipping point in Dallas. Amid a string of lost games and quarterbacks, and reports of discord in the locker room, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones bristled Tuesday when asked if his team lacks leadership.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (fractured finger) undergoes surgery, to miss Week 8

Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin fractured his left index finger in Sunday's win against the Raiders that required surgery Tuesday, Tom Pelissero reported. He will not play in Monday's game against the Giants.
news

Flores confident Dolphins' culture built to handle QB change from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins surprised many last week when they made the QB change from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa. Head coach Brian Flores is confident that his team's culture is built to handle the switch.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Panthers designated Christian McCaffrey to return from IR. After missing the past five games with a high-ankle sprain, the All-Pro RB is considered a long shot to play Thursday vs. the Falcons. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Calais Campbell says Yannick Ngakoue fits Ravens' culture perfectly

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said former Jaguars teammate Yannick Ngakoue fits their culture perfectly and he can see him here for the long term.
news

Sean McVay ecstatic over Rams defense's play in Monday night win over Bears

Monday's matchup of top-seven defenses didn't disappoint, even if one of them left town bummed about its second loss of 2020. Rams coach Sean McVay was happy to be the one tasting victory Monday.
news

Disjointed effort in Week 7 loss prompts questions surrounding Bears' offensive identity

Having an off-night against a top-notch defense is one thing, but the Bears offense displayed something much more troubling in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL