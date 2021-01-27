Packers parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga

The Packers are again going to be watching the Super Bowl from home after falling short in the NFC Championship Game for a second straight season, and the changes have begun to come for Green Bay.

The Packers are parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Mennenga spent two seasons in Green Bay and oversaw the only punt unit in the NFL to allow more than one punt return touchdown in 2020, surrendering the most in the league with two. Green Bay also had one punt blocked in 2020, and allowed the seventh most return yards in the league at 291.

Veteran kicker ﻿Mason Crosby﻿ was steady as usual, making all 16 of his field goal attempts.

With the margin for error slim at the top of each conference and Green Bay now failing twice to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl, Matt LaFleur's staff isn't leaving any room for mistakes, if this departure is any indication.