Ex-Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris hired as new Rams defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 21, 2021 at 03:08 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Raheem Morris replaced a head coach in Atlanta and now he's doing the same in Los Angeles.

Morris has agreed to a deal to become the defensive coordinator of the L.A. Rams, the team announced Thursday.

Morris, who began 2020 as the Falcons defensive coordinator and ended it as the team's interim head coach in place of the fired Dan Quinn, will now replace Brandon Staley, who's been hired as the Chargers' new head coach.

It will be the third defensive coordinator for head coach Sean McVay's Rams in as many seasons, following Wade Phillips and Staley.

Morris, who's been an assistant on Buccaneers and Falcons teams which reached the Super Bowl, went 4-7 as the interim HC of the Falcons and 17-31 as the head coach of the Bucs from 2009-2011.

The 44-year-old has 18 seasons of NFL coaching experience, with the last five coming with Atlanta. He interviewed with the Falcons and Jaguars for their vacant head-coaching spots, but as each of those has been filled, he's heading to the West Coast.

Morris will likely take on some pressure to maintain a stellar defense, but it's an enviable position getting to work with the likes of defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and others who made the Rams the No. 1 defense in the NFL this past season.

