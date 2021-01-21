Eagles expected to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as next head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles found their new head football coach.

The Eagles are zeroing in on Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

After firing Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 campaign that ended in tumult, the Eagles cast a wide net in their coaching search.

Sirianni stood out among the crowd as a coach who could help rebuild the offense, including working with Carson Wentz﻿.

The 39-year-old Sirianni broke into the NFL ranks as a quality control coach in Kansas City in 2009 under Todd Haley. After four seasons in K.C., moving up the ranks to wide receivers coach, he traveled to San Diego. Sirianni spent five seasons with the Chargers as a quality control coach (2013), QB coach (2014-2015), and WR coach (2016-2017).

Colts coach Frank Reich tapped Sirianni to be his offensive coordinator in Indianapolis in 2018.

We know the Eagles organization thinks highly of Reich -- particularly given his work with Wentz -- so his backing of Sirianni would have provided confidence in the recent hire.

Reports on Sirianni peg him as similar to Pederson in terms of background and management style -- both being well-liked in the locker-room.

Sirianni didn't call plays in Indianapolis but has extensive work with quarterbacks. He spent five seasons with Philip Rivers with the Chargers and another with the recent retiree in Indy.

It was clear after the split from Pederson that the Eagles were targeting a coach who could help rebuild Wentz's confidence and work with the highly paid QB. It appears Sirianni sold the team brass he's the man for the job. The situation with Wentz and Jalen Hurts that Sirianni steps into is one of the offseason's biggest storylines.

Sirianni takes a job in Philly with big expectations, given the man he's replacing helped earn the franchise its first Super Bowl victory.