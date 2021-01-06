Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signs extension with Giants

Some surprising success was had by the New York Giants this season and much of it was credited to the play of the defense.

Thus, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was drawing some interest as a possible head-coaching candidate from teams, but he'll be staying with Big Blue.

Graham has signed an extension to stay with the Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The New York Jets had requested an interview with Graham for their vacant head coaching spot, but Graham's sticking with the Giants and won't entertain HC jobs, Garafolo added.

Graham, 41, has 12 seasons of NFL coaching experience with the last three coming with the Giants. After the defense allowed 28.2 points per game in 2019 (third-most in franchise history, per NFL Research) , the Graham-led squad allowed 5.9 fewer points per game this season.

Graham was seen as a crucial cog in the improvement of the Giants, which went 6-10 and flirted with winning the NFC East.