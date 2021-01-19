Around the NFL

Terry Fontenot hired as Falcons general manager

Published: Jan 19, 2021 at 07:47 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Not long after losing their season to the NFC South-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints are losing their assistant general manager to another division foe.

As expected, the Atlanta Falcons are hiring Saints assistant GM/VP of pro personnel Terry Fontenot to be their next general manager, the team announced Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that a deal wouldn't be put together until New Orleans was out of the playoffs and that came to be on Sunday with a Divisional Round loss to the Bucs.

Along with Fontenot, the Falcons interviewed in-house with their director of college scouting Anthony Robinson and outside with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, new Lions GM Brad Holmes and former Texans GM Rick Smith. The Broncos and Lions also had Fontenot in for interviews.

Fontenot has been a mainstay within the Saints organization, having been with the club for the last 16 seasons. The latest season was his sixth as the director of pro scouting.

Moving on from a Saints organization that has won four consecutive NFC South titles, Fontenot will look to move forward a Falcons franchise that has absent from the playoffs since 2017.

With his arrival, Fontenot will replace Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired this past season as the team's GM, as was Dan Quinn as head coach.

Fontenot will join forces with first-year head coach Arthur Smith, who the Falcons brought on board Friday, to begin an eventful and impactful stretch for the franchise.

Related Content

news

Matt LaFleur on Week 6 loss to Bucs: Packers have 'come a long way from that day'

Though the Packers loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6, coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay is a different team going into the NFC Championship Game.
news

Washington finalizing deal with Marty Hurney to be general manager

Marty Hurney will be the next general manager of the Washington Football Team. The former Panthers GM will re-join his former head coach Ron Rivera in the nation's capital.
news

Ravens inform RB Mark Ingram he will be released

﻿Mark Ingram﻿'s run with the Baltimore Ravens has come to its end. The Ravens informed the 10-year veteran he'll be released on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.
news

Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jon Arnett passes away at 85

Jon Arnett, one of Southern California's greatest running backs who went on to become a five-time Pro Bowl player for the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 85.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Browns 'established our identity' in 2020, expects Baker Mayfield to 'continue to improve'

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski believes the Browns established an identity and that quarterback Baker Mayfield was a large reason why. 
news

NFL memo details different format for combine; individual workouts will be held on pro days

The NFL informed teams on Monday that the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine is officially changing formats.
news

Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney meeting with Washington, considered top candidate 

Former Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is meeting with key members of the Washington Football Team's front office Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The group includes head coach Ron Rivera, per sources informed of the meeting.
news

Ravens waive QB Robert Griffin III after three seasons

﻿Robert Griffin III﻿'s time with the Ravens has reached its conclusion. Baltimore announced Monday it has waived the backup quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick after three seasons. 
news

HOF finalist Calvin Johnson: 'It will feel like a slight' to not be selected first ballot

Lions legend Calvin Johnson was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist earlier this month. The biggest question is whether he will be enshrined this year. Megatron discussed his candidacy with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast.
news

Jared Goff-Sean McVay relationship needs 'marriage counseling' heading into offseason

Do the Rams have a QB controversy brewing in Los Angeles? NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports the relationship between Jared Goff and head coach Sean McVay currently is "not great" heading into the offseason.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes still in concussion protocol 

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes is still in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's Divisional Round win in the third quarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW