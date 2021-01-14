Falcons zeroing in on Saints' Terry Fontenot to be next GM 

The Atlanta Falcons have zeroed in on their next general manager, and the plan is to swipe from a division rival.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons identified Saints assistant general manager/VP of pro personnel Terry Fontenot as the favorite to be their next GM, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that the deal wouldn't be consummated until the Saints -- who face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round on Sunday night -- are out of the playoffs, but signs point to Fontenot being the choice in Atlanta.

Pillaging their NFC South rival, the Falcons would add a GM with a depth of experience, who by all accounts was ready to run his own show after years under Mickey Loomis.

Fontenot has spent 16 seasons with the Saints organization, the past six as director of pro scouting. Rising through the ranks in New Orleans, Fontenot has been a bigger voice within the organization in recent years.

Now he appears headed to help a division rival.

In addition to the Falcons, Fontenot interviewed with the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, who recently hired George Paton for their GM gig.