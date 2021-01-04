New York Jets fire head coach Adam Gase after two seasons

Short yet tumultuous, Adam Gase's tenure leading the Jets has concluded.

In the aftermath of his second rocky season, Gase was fired Sunday as New York Jets head coach, the team announced.

"This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season," Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of."

For those Jets fans, it's the end of a short era, though a change many believe was long overdue and was expected.

New York's 2020 season ended with a loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday that culminated a 2-14 season and Gase's Jets run two-year run at 9-23. He was hired ahead of the 2019 season after a 23-25 three-year stay as the Miami Dolphins head coach and what lies ahead for Gase, 42, remains to be seen, but for the long-struggling Jets it's another new start.

Gase was tasked with turning around a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2010, but instead leaves the Jets with five-straight losing seasons -- the three previous under Todd Bowles -- with the two-win campaign under his umbrella equating to the Jets' worst showing since a 1-15 1996 under Rich Kotite.

Along with being tasked with turning the franchise around, Gase was looked upon to shepherd the maturation of quarterback Sam Darnold﻿, the 2018 NFL Draft's No. 3 overall pick. Instead, Darnold's play regressed in the eyes of many and his time with the Jets is in question, as well. Along with the mounting losses -- nine of them this season coming by double-digits -- Gase's 2020 season saw star safety Jamal Adams﻿, the team's best player, traded away to the Seahawks before the season and saw high-priced running back Le'Veon Bell﻿, who was a bust in his one-plus years in Gotham, released.

It was a year and change in which off-the-field histrionics were the highlights and lowlights, the on-field product having left the Gang Green fan base with little if anything to be entertained by and even less still to hope for in the future.