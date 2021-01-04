Chargers part ways with head coach Anthony Lynn after four seasons

Past the midway point of his fourth season with the Chargers, Lynn and the Chargers had a 3-9 record following a 45-0 loss to the Patriots and it seemed to be past the point of no return for Lynn. But the Chargers decided to give him the remainder of the season before coming to a conclusion about his future and the decision was to conclude his days leading the club.

Lynn, 52, posted a 33-31 record as Chargers coach, beginning with two winning seasons in 2017-18 and one postseason appearance, but hard times have once more befallen the Bolts.

Though the Chargers ended the season on a four-game winning streak to go 7-9, those final four victories came after the team had been eliminated from playoff contention.

It wasn't all that long ago that the Chargers posted a 12-4 campaign in 2018 and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, Los Angeles followed that season with plenty of potential but no follow-through.

L.A. went 5-11 in 2019 when injuries and excruciating defeats clouded their season. It was more of the exact same thing in 2020.

Seven of the Chargers' losses this season came by one possession, with three defeats by three points or less.

Lynn has had a talent-laden squad each of the last two seasons, but the results didn't follow and even with mounting injuries, the win-loss column was an argument against the coach returning.