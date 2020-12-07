Chargers plan to evaluate HC Anthony Lynn after season 

Anthony Lynn will remain the Los Angeles Chargers' coach, at least for now.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that no head coaching change is imminent, per sources informed of the situation.
The organization has a tremendous amount of respect for Lynn and would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the season, Rapoport added.
The 51-year-old coach said after Sunday's 45-0 loss to New England that he expected to be the Bolts coach Monday. He'll get his wish.
Lynn is two years removed from guiding the Chargers on a 12-4 campaign in 2018, tied for the best record in the AFC. The past two seasons, L.A. has cratered, culminated by his 3-9 club being eliminated from playoff contention Sunday.
In 60 games as the Chargers coach, Lynn has compiled a 29-31 record. His team is 1-1 in the postseason.
The Chargers have lost a serious amount of talent the past two seasons due to injury, which has attributed to some of the struggles. Derwin James has played in five games since 2018. Among the list of other notable Chargers injuries in 2020 have been Austin Ekeler, Mike Pouncey, Trai Turner, Bryan Bulaga, Chris Harris, Melvin Ingram, Tyrod Taylor and others.
A cavalcade of collapses and close losses has attributed to Lynn's two-year struggle. The coach has mismanaged several two-minute and end-of-game situations. His timeout usage has been poor. And game management and fourth-down decisions have been abysmal.
Throughout the season, the Chargers special teams have been downright putrid. In Sunday's embarrassing loss to New England, the L.A. special teams gave up a 70-yard punt return TD and a blocked punt for a TD, missed a field goal, had only 10 men on the field for multiple returns, committed a too-many-men penalty that resulted in a Patriots first down, muffed a kick, were called for a hold and a false start and allowed 145 total punt return yards.
Lynn recently re-assigned the former special teams coordinator. If anything, the unit has gotten worse since.
The Chargers boast Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Justin Herbert, who before Sunday's egg-laying was having a phenomenal season. It was the type of year that usually saves a coach's job.
Instead, Lynn remains on the hot seat.
The Chargers have too much talent to be a three-win team eliminated from the playoffs in the first week of December.
L.A. won't make any rash decisions coming off Sunday's humiliation and will instead evaluate the situation further after the season. If more games like Week 13 pile up, it will be a quick appraisal by team brass.