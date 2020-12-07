Chargers plan to evaluate HC Anthony Lynn after season 

Anthony Lynn will remain the Los Angeles Chargers' coach, at least for now.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that no head coaching change is imminent, per sources informed of the situation.

The organization has a tremendous amount of respect for Lynn and would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the season, Rapoport added.

The 51-year-old coach said after Sunday's 45-0 loss to New England that he expected to be the Bolts coach Monday. He'll get his wish.

Lynn is two years removed from guiding the Chargers on a 12-4 campaign in 2018, tied for the best record in the AFC. The past two seasons, L.A. has cratered, culminated by his 3-9 club being eliminated from playoff contention Sunday.

In 60 games as the Chargers coach, Lynn has compiled a 29-31 record. His team is 1-1 in the postseason.

A cavalcade of collapses and close losses has attributed to Lynn's two-year struggle. The coach has mismanaged several two-minute and end-of-game situations. His timeout usage has been poor. And game management and fourth-down decisions have been abysmal.