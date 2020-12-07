Chargers HC Anthony Lynn: 'I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow'

An eventual 45-0 loss for the Los Angeles Chargers to the New England Patriots was essentially concluded long before the final whistle.

Whether head coach Anthony Lynn's tenure will come to its conclusion remains to be seen.

Asked bluntly if he expected to be coaching the team on Monday, Lynn said he doesn't believe he's going anywhere.

"Yeah, I expect to be the coach of this team tomorrow," Lynn said following the Chargers' most lopsided loss of the season.

Los Angeles lost for the second game in a row and the fifth time over its last six to drop to 3-9 on the season.

With Lynn's job status the hottest topic for a team that's playoff hopes were frozen long ago, Lynn said he talks to Chargers owner Dean Spanos often and that Spanos is frustrated, but Lynn's future with the Bolts isn't something he's in charge of.

"That's out of my control, my job status. But I talk to Dean all the time," Lynn said. "It's my job to get this team back on track and if I'm here I will."

On Sunday, everything went wrong for a Chargers team often plagued by heartbreaking losses in close fashion but this time blown out.

Obviously being shut out was problematic and in Lynn's eyes, his offense's struggles carried over from a 27-17 loss to the Bills in Week 12.

"We gotta get back in tune offensively," Lynn said. "I saw this a little bit last week and we did not turn it around this week."

Of even more concern, though, was the special teams play, which gave up two touchdowns to the Patriots -- a punt return TD and a blocked field for a score. Lynn recently changed up his special teams coaching staff and it appears to have done little.

It was the special teams play that angered Lynn most.

"Special teams. Unacceptable. Unacceptable. Period," Lynn said.