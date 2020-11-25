Around the NFL

Chargers reassigned special teams coordinator to offensive analyst

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers are shaking up the coaching staff ahead of Week 12.

NFL Network's Mike Silver reported that coach Anthony Lynn is reassigning special teams coach George Stewart as an offensive analyst and promoting assistant special teams coach Keith Burns to fill the role.

Lynn and others will also help out with special teams, Silver added.

A long-time NFL assistant and coordinator, Stewart joined the Chargers as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach in 2017. He'd previously been the Minnesota Vikings receiver coach.

After a 13-year NFL linebacking career, Burns spent six years as an assistant ST coach in Denver from 2007-2012, was Washington's coordinator in 2013, and has been the assistant in L.A. since 2018.

The Chargers have had three punts blocked this season, including one in Week 11. Kicker ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ is 16 of 21 on field goals with two missed PATs in 28 tries. L.A.'s kick and punt returns have also been an adventure at times this year and produced middling yardage results.

