Texans meet with Jim Caldwell for head coaching interview

Jim Caldwell hasn't served as a head coach in an NFL game since 2017, but he is in the running for at least one opening entering 2021.

Caldwell has met with the Houston Texans to interview for the team's vacant head coaching position, the team announced Monday.

Caldwell was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 2017, leading the team to two playoff appearances in four seasons and consecutive 9-7 finishes in 2016 and 2017, but the latter saw the Lions miss the playoffs, prompting Caldwell's firing. Detroit replaced Caldwell with Matt Patricia, who was fired in 2020 follow the Lions' blowout loss to Houston on Thanksgiving.

Caldwell also replaced Tony Dungy as head coach in Indianapolis in 2009, leading the Colts to an appearance in Super Bowl XLIV but getting fired after Peyton Manning's neck injury sent the Colts from Super Bowl contender to worst in the league in 2011.

Houston is attempting to turn over a new leaf in 2021 following the mid-season firing of Bill O'Brien, who had ascended from head coach to football czar of the Texans. O'Brien's control of personnel backfired, though, most notably with the trade of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins﻿, and a dreadful start to 2020 cost O'Brien his job.