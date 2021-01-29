Titans expected to promote TEs coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans appear to have found their replacement for Arthur Smith, and they didn't have to exit the building to do so.

Tennessee is expected to promote tight ends coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

This wouldn't be Downing's first stint as an NFL OC. Downing also served as Jack Del Rio's head offensive man in Oakland in 2017 with the Raiders, directing an offense led by ﻿Derek Carr﻿ to a finish in the lower half of the league in yards (17th) and points scored (23rd). The unit's regression from an explosive 2016 season was a large reason for the firing of Del Rio and his staff, which included Downing.

However, those statistical rankings can't be mentioning without including the fact Carr suffered a transverse process fracture in his back in October of that season, and was already coming off a broken leg suffered near the end of the previous campaign.

That leaves Downing's evaluation incomplete as an offensive coordinator. The hope in Tennessee is that he can follow in the successful footsteps of his predecessor, who was also a tight ends coach before he was elevated to OC and led Tennessee to a tie for the second-best offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game and fourth-best in points per game.