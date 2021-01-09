Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had strong interview with Falcons, in the mix to be next head coach

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a strong interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday and is very much in the mix to become the team's new head coach, according to a source who was involved in the hours-long interview.

Bieniemy, who is considered one of the top head-coaching candidates and who has interviewed for multiple head-coaching openings, "prepared, knew everything about the team, had a great plan and is a bona fide candidate," the source said.

The source said Falcons officials are furious about reports that Bieniemy, 51, did not interview well and "absolutely refute" those reports.

Bieniemy's coaching success with the Chiefs and strong recommendations from multiple league officials, players and officials from other teams only add to his attractiveness, the source said.

The Falcons are in the process of interviewing candidates for their head coach and general manager vacancies and will continue doing their due diligence over the next few days, if not weeks, according to the source.

Atlanta fired coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff during the season.