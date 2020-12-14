Raiders fire DC Paul Guenther after 44-27 loss to Colts

Following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they allowed more than 40 points for the second time in three weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Rod Marinelli takes over as interim defensive coordinator.

Guenther, 49, was in the midst of his third season as defensive coordinator for the Raiders, but was sacked Sunday in the aftermath of a 44-27 defeat that was the Raiders third in the last four games. Las Vegas has allowed 35 or more points in all of those losses and on Sunday gave up more than 40 points for the third time this season.

That was apparently more than enough for coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock to move on.

The Raiders were 28th in the league in scoring defense coming into Sunday, their defense having become a huge problem as Las Vegas has fallen to 7-6 and its playoff aspirations are falling along the way.

Marinelli, 71-years-young, will now take on the DC role, a tag he had the past six seasons with the Cowboys.