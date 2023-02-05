Panthers hiring former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as new DC

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

Evero previously served one season in Denver as the Broncos' DC, where he coached a unit that ranked 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

The hiring comes on the heels of Denver allowing Evero out of his contract on Saturday in the aftermath of hiring new head coach Sean Payton.

Evero joins a coaching staff under the newly hired Frank Reich.