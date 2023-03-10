2023 NFL Draft

Eric Edholm's top 100: Ranking prospects in 2023 NFL Draft class

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 02:18 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine offered us some much-needed perspective on several prospects' value for the April 27-29 draft in Kansas City, Missouri. There is still plenty of time for rankings to shift, with pro days upcoming and teams in information-gathering mode. But with college all-star games and the combine in the books this offseason, we have a pretty good feel for how the top of the 2023 NFL Draft can be tiered.

Here are my top 100 players in this year's draft class.

Rank
1
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

Anderson has the length, power and tenacity to be a DeMarcus Ware type of rusher. 

Rank
2
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

Robinson isn't likely to be a top-five pick, just given positional value, but he’s as close to a perfect back as we’ve seen enter the league in years. He reminds me so much of LaDainian Tomlinson. Really. 

Rank
3
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

There are durability concerns due to Young’s slight frame, but the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's mature, poised approach and rare anticipation should make him ready from the get-go. 

Rank
4
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

Teams will need to do their due diligence on Carter’s off-field issues. On the field, Carter projects to be a highly disruptive interior presence in the NFL.

Rank
5
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Stroud might lack some wow qualities, but ultra-clean mechanics and untapped movement skills complement his steady approach, touch and ball placement.

Rank
6
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

If he could fire off the ball a tad better and add just a little more nastiness to his game, Wilson could be an absolute game-wrecker.

Rank
7
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

I’d like to see him be a little more consistent as a run defender, but the 20-year-old is the most fluid cover corner in this year’s draft. 

Rank
8
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Teams interested in landing Richardson might need to move up higher than they initially expected after his big NFL Scouting Combine showing.

Rank
9
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

Johnson had a few rough moments in the College Football Playoff loss to Georgia, but he’s fluid, toolsy and has starting experience at multiple spots. 

Rank
10
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

Porter made two huge steps last season, cutting down on penalties and making more plays on the ball. Then he backed it up with a really good combine performance.

Rank
11
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Some remain worried about his speed. Others view him as someone who has to play exclusively in the slot. I disagree on both fronts and believe Smith-Njigba has the highest ceiling of the WR bunch.

Rank
12
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Long and athletic, Jones is teeming with upside. He might eventually surpass Paris Johnson Jr. as a player, but right now, I like the Ohio State tackle just a touch better.

Rank
13
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL · Junior

I’m just a tiny bit more bearish on Skoronski as a left tackle than others seem to be right now. I wonder if he’s not best suited as a left guard in the Joe Thuney mold. 

Rank
14
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

Witherspoon might be the Trent McDuffie of this class, coming up just a bit short in the measurements department but checking almost every other box. 

Rank
15
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

He possesses rare athletic traits for a big edge rusher but still lacks a little refinement in his play. With further development, Murphy could start earning comparisons to the Jaguars’ Josh Allen.

Rank
16
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

Branch could play a role similar to the one Jimmie Ward has filled for the 49ers: a hybrid defender capable of manning the slot or the post safety spot.

Rank
17
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Ascending, Cam Jordan-style of power rusher whose game remains just a bit incomplete. Van Ness easily could end up being viewed as one of the top 10 players from this class.

Rank
18
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

Teams will have to monitor Kincaid’s recovery from a small fracture in his back. When healthy, he looks like he can become a Zach Ertz-like weapon as a move tight end.

Rank
19
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

This might seem low, but it’s not meant as a big knock on Levis. I felt similarly about Josh Allen as a prospect when he was coming out of Wyoming in 2018. Levis just needs a few years’ growth, I suspect, until we see him unleash his full potential.

Rank
20
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

The number of inaccurate throws from Boston College QBs to Flowers over the last few years makes for a frustrating watch, but the wideout has some Antonio Brown-like flourishes in his game. 

Rank
21
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

I'm not sure he’ll ever be a high-volume WR1 in the league, but Johnston’s explosive ability and YAC skill should add a big-play dimension to almost any type of offense.

Rank
22
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

Some might be unenthused about his lukewarm combine numbers, but I’m not dwelling much on those. Mayer could be this generation’s Jason Witten -- as dependable as it gets for a two-way tight end.

Rank
23
Will McDonald IV
Will McDonald IV
Iowa State · Edge · Senior (RS)

I've definitely warmed to the long, bendy edge the more I've watched him. McDonald might never be a total-package defender, but he possesses disruptive traits.

Rank
24
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

It's surprising more people were not buzzing about his combine performance. (Credit to my colleague Chad Reuter, though.) Even in a deeper CB class, Banks' athleticism stood out -- as does his toughness on tape.

Rank
25
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

This class' chess piece, Gibbs has exceptional gear-shifting ability, thrives in space and can run hard in traffic when needed, even with a small frame.

Rank
26
Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington
Georgia · TE · Junior

Washington is a matchup nightmare and the perfect addition to an offense with an athletic passer and a bedrock run game. He can thrive as a run blocker and red-zone receiving threat.

Rank
27
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

His slight measurements and merely solid workout numbers cloud his projection just a bit, and his play strength doesn't measure up, but Addison can be a nightmare to cover in space.

Rank
28
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · IOL · Senior

Thick-framed guard who can anchor a run game almost immediately and won’t be a liability in pass protection as long as he has some help against quicker interior rushers. 

Rank
29
Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu
USC · DL · Junior

It's a little surprising there isn't more buzz on Tuipulotu, who's a hybrid rusher with interesting inside-outside versatility and a fairly high floor as an all-around defender.

Rank
30
BJ Ojulari
BJ Ojulari
LSU · Edge · Junior

Like his brother, Azeez, BJ is a bendy, twitchy edge who can run the arc in a hurry and affect the timing of an opponent's passing game.

Rank
31
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior

Tight end is a notoriously slow-developing position, and Musgrave isn't a finished product. But if someone travels back from the future and tells me the Oregon State product eventually becomes a Darren Waller type, I won't be shocked. (Well, besides the time travel part.)

Rank
32
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

Smith has top-10 athletic skills, strong character, toughness and high energy. But other than the Michigan game in 2021, I haven't seen him take over much as a pass rusher.

Rank
33
Steve Avila
Steve Avila
TCU · IOL · Senior (RS)

He's a wide-bodied blocker who had a really solid all-around combine workout and possesses guard-center potential. A possible 10-year starter at either spot.

Rank
34
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State · Edge · Junior

People might be sleeping on this hard-charging, well-built QB hunter with surprising pass-rush development. Anudike-Uzomah seemed to find his way into the backfield in nearly every game this past season.

Rank
35
Joe Tippmann
Joe Tippmann
Wisconsin · IOL · Junior (RS)

Long, athletic center who doesn't let his height work against him. Sort of a Mitch Morse clone.

Rank
36
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DT · Sophomore (RS)

He was better in 2021 than last season for understandable reasons, but if healthy, Bresee projects to be a Zach Sieler type of penetrator.

Rank
37
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

Those expecting an Aaron Donald clone will be disappointed, but the small-package Kancey is a pretty darned good likeness with his gap-shooting quickness.

Rank
38
Josh Downs
Josh Downs
North Carolina · WR · Junior

A fearless, undersized, big-play weapon, Downs' hands are a bit shaky at times. He's sort of a smaller-framed Jahan Dotson -- though not quite as explosive.

Rank
39
Emmanuel Forbes
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State · CB · Junior

A total outlier dimensions-wise at 166 pounds, Forbes won't be for everyone with his incredibly lean frame. But INTs (14 in his college career, including an NCAA-record six pick-sixes) matter.

Rank
40
Keion White
Keion White
Georgia Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

White is a converted tight end who is still learning to harness his raw, natural ability. The key will be finding the right position for White to thrive in, but he's one to watch in a year or two.

Rank
41
Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Georgia · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Not yet the sum of his parts, Ringo sort of strikes me as a more athletically gifted Rasul Douglas, which means he'll give you big plays and also some negative ones.

Rank
42
Jalin Hyatt
Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee · WR · Junior

Dynamic speed demon who is a bit of a one-tricky pony right now. Could he be this generation's Will Fuller?

Rank
43
Mazi Smith
Mazi Smith
Michigan · DT · Junior (RS)

"Dancing bear" nose tackle with surprising lateral-movement skills and strong roots against the run. To this point, though, Smith has been more flash than production.

Rank
44
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior

His inspired performance vs. Will Anderson Jr. last October really put him on the map as a prospect. He's likely to go higher than this ranking, but the first-round chatter is too rich for me, given that he's a right tackle with average athleticism.

Rank
45
John Michael Schmitz
John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota · IOL · Senior (RS)

He's not as athletic as Chiefs Pro Bowler Creed Humphrey, but they are cut from the same cloth. Day 1 starter with medium upside.

Rank
46
Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones
Ohio State · OT · Senior

Mass-of-humanity right tackle with generational length who took big strides in 2022, but questions remain about his athleticism and stamina.

Rank
47
Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M · S · Junior

Johnson looks like more of a box safety than a deep-halves guy. But he can blitz, help your run defense and also offer some QB-spy potential.

Rank
48
Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft
South Dakota State · TE · Junior (RS)

Sort of a poor man's George Kittle in terms of play style and temperament, although Kraft isn't as athletic a receiver or dominant a blocker.

Rank
49
Drew Sanders
Drew Sanders
Arkansas · LB · Junior

Sanders is a tricky evaluation for me. He’s rangy, can rush the passer and is just starting to round into form as a player ... but he’s not there yet. Sanders might have a Kyle Van Noy-like career arc.

Rank
50
Jack Campbell
Jack Campbell
Iowa · LB · Senior

Campbell's instincts and toughness show up on tape, and surprising athletic testing at the combine forced me to reconsider his ceiling as an ILB prospect.

Rank
51
Anton Harrison
Anton Harrison
Oklahoma · OT · Junior

Harrison has adequate enough length to be tried at left tackle, but I am not sure he is as athletically gifted as his sub-5.0 40-yard dash suggests.

Rank
52
Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta
Iowa · TE · Senior

LaPorta gets a little forgotten in this strong tight end class, but he's a more athletic version of the Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo

Rank
53
Cam Smith
Cam Smith
South Carolina · CB · Junior (RS)

Smith plays with overflowing confidence, a steely edge and aggressive, ball-hunting tendencies, but he can be grabby, too.

Rank
54
Siaki Ika
Siaki Ika
Baylor · DT · Senior

Thickly built plugger inside who has just enough athleticism to flash now and then, but his stat-sheet contributions will be limited.

Rank
55
Trenton Simpson
Trenton Simpson
Clemson · LB · Junior

More athletic wonder than refined player at this point, Simpson nevertheless has tools worth investing in at a certain price.

Rank
56
Devon Achane
Devon Achane
Texas A&M · RB · Junior

Achane has game-breaking speed as a runner, receiver and returner, but this model of playmaker hasn't always thrived in the league.

Rank
57
Clark Phillips III
Clark Phillips III
Utah · CB · Junior

Phillips' lack of length could relegate him to mostly slot duty, but he's a highly instinctive football player who should be able to shift fully to that role.

Rank
58
DJ Turner II
DJ Turner II
Michigan · CB · Junior (RS)

The small-framed combine 40 champ likely will be forced inside, where he hasn't played much, but Turner has great quickness and speed.

Rank
59
Matthew Bergeron
Matthew Bergeron
Syracuse · OL · Senior

An ascending OT prospect with left-right versatility, Bergeron also could factor in at guard. Right now, his run blocking is ahead of his pass pro.

Rank
60
Derick Hall
Derick Hall
Auburn · Edge · Senior

Like a rolling ball of knives, Hall's game lacks subtlety, but he makes up for it with his assertive, aggressive, attacking style.

Rank
61
Cody Mauch
Cody Mauch
North Dakota State · OL · Senior (RS)

Mauch profiles as a very solid guard (or center) who occasionally will have his hands full against longer, stronger and more gifted rushers.

Rank
62
Isaiah Foskey
Isaiah Foskey
Notre Dame · Edge · Junior (RS)

Foskey is a body-beautiful, traits-heavy prospect with impressive length. He just stalls out too much as a pass rusher and could use more development, enabling him to harness his quality skill set.

Rank
63
Tyrique Stevenson
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami · CB · Senior

Stevenson is a nicely built man corner who can get physical off the line with receivers, but he appears to struggle with short-area quickness.

Rank
64
Tyler Scott
Tyler Scott
Cincinnati · WR · Junior

Scott was an outside threat in college who might be asked to move to the slot in the NFL, but his big-play ability should serve him well there as a quality third option.

Rank
65
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern · DL · Senior

Of all the standout performances at the NFL Scouting Combine, Adebawore's fine showing has me second-guessing my initial evaluation of his game the most. It will be fascinating to see how he's used in the league.

Rank
66
Ji'Ayir Brown
Ji'Ayir Brown
Penn State · S · Senior

The question now is whether Brown's subpar athletic testing numbers will hurt him, because his intangibles are really strong.

Rank
67
Zach Charbonnet
Zach Charbonnet
UCLA · RB · Senior

Charbonnet is a light-footed bigger back with nice slashing ability as a first- and second-down runner, but with little third-down utility.

Rank
68
Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman
Tennessee · WR · Senior (RS)

Injuries derailed his final college season, but Tillman has an intriguing skill set, NFL bloodlines and big-game production going for him. 

Rank
69
Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin · DT · Senior

A strong showing in Senior Bowl one-on-ones appeared to raise his profile as a heavy-handed interior rusher. 

Rank
70
Daiyan Henley
Daiyan Henley
Washington State · LB · Senior (RS)

The former Nevada wideout has rewritten his narrative as an active, athletic, three-down linebacker whose positional instincts are growing.

Rank
71
Julius Brents
Julius Brents
Kansas State · CB · Senior (RS)

Brents is a long-levered zone corner who had a solid Senior Bowl and showed surprising quickness in the three-cone drill (6.63 seconds) at the combine.

Rank
72
Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks
Alabama · CB · Junior

I see boom-or-bust potential in Ricks, who hasn’t played much or reprised the playmaking knack he displayed as a freshman at LSU in 2020.

Rank
73
Zach Harrison
Zach Harrison
Ohio State · Edge · Senior

Multiple offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine singled out Harrison as one of their tougher college matchups. This ranking might be too low, frankly.

Rank
74
Jaelyn Duncan
Jaelyn Duncan
Maryland · OT · Senior (RS)

Had some eye-opening reps at the Senior Bowl, but you’d like to see more consistency and fire from a four-year starter.

Rank
75
Tyjae Spears
Tyjae Spears
Tulane · RB · Junior (RS)

His stock has been soaring since the middle of last season through the Senior Bowl. Spears projects to be a complement to a bigger back.

Rank
76
Mike Morris
Mike Morris
Michigan · DE · Junior (RS)

Not sure where he’ll be drafted after disappointing testing at the combine, but Morris’ high points suggest he has good rotational potential.

Rank
77
Jordan Battle
Jordan Battle
Alabama · S · Senior

Experienced defender with nice size, versatility and production. But the sum of Battle’s parts doesn't always add up, marred by tackling and coverage inconsistency.

Rank
78
Tank Dell
Tank Dell
Houston · WR · Senior (RS)

Dell is an absolute gas to watch, but like with the Rams and Tutu Atwell, he could require patience and some schemed-up touches in a specialist role. 

Rank
79
Nick Herbig
Nick Herbig
Wisconsin · Edge · Junior

Herbig has a pass-rush specialist profile with a high rate of disruptive plays on tape, but he also has clear positional and role limitations.

Rank
80
Karl Brooks
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green · DT · Senior

My pick for the highest-drafted non-combine player. Brooks likely fits best inside, where he held his own at the Senior Bowl. 

Rank
81
A.T. Perry
A.T. Perry
Wake Forest · WR · Senior (RS)

Long, lean playmaker with vertical ability and some circus catches to his name. Perry would be higher on this list if he made the easy grabs more consistently.

Rank
82
Andre Carter II
Andre Carter II
Army · Edge · Senior

Carter has exciting potential, but he needs a good year, at minimum, in an NFL strength program -- as well as a team with a clear vision of how to utilize him. 

Rank
83
Luke Wypler
Luke Wypler
Ohio State · C · Sophomore (RS)

Likely a center-only prospect, Wypler will give ground versus stronger opponents but has the athleticism to be a solid starter.

Rank
84
Luke Schoonmaker
Luke Schoonmaker
Michigan · TE · Senior

Willing, able and athletic run blocker who might have some untapped potential as a pass catcher. Turns 25 in September.

Rank
85
Jammie Robinson
Jammie Robinson
Florida State · S · Senior

Robinson is a smaller-framed nickel defender with some versatility and a tenacious play style, but his size (5-11, 191) and athletic limitations could hold him back some.

Rank
86
Tank Bigsby
Tank Bigsby
Auburn · RB · Junior

A hard-charging back with some highlight-reel runs, Bigsby offers little on passing downs and tested below-average at the combine.

Rank
87
Gervon Dexter
Gervon Dexter
Florida · DT · Junior

He could end up going well before the 87th overall pick in April, given the shallow DT class and the potential for Dexter to put it all together at the next level.

Rank
88
Darius Rush
Darius Rush
South Carolina · CB · Senior (RS)

Length (6-2 with 33 3/8-inch arms) and speed (4.36 40) combo likely gets Rush drafted higher than this, but he’s still raw as a converted receiver. 

Rank
89
Christopher Smith II
Christopher Smith II
Georgia · S · Senior

Size (5-11, 192) will likely be a limiting factor for Smith over his career, but he runs the alley extremely well and always seems to find the ball. There’s a place in the NFL for players like that.

Rank
90
Zach Evans
Zach Evans
Mississippi · RB · Junior

Evans has NFL-starter ability, but a lengthy injury history and penchant for fumbling knock him down to this area.

Rank
91
Henry To'oTo'o
Henry To'oTo'o
Alabama · LB · Senior

To’oTo’o has the diagnostic skills of a coach, but a lack of bulk and athleticism could hold him back from being a green-dot player.

Rank
92
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Iowa State · WR · Senior

He’s a player I’ve been wanting to revisit after a nice week at the Senior Bowl. Likely a big-slot candidate capable of starting, but his hands need to be more consistent.

Rank
93
Kyu Blu Kelly
Kyu Blu Kelly
Stanford · CB · Senior

The son of former Bucs CB Brian Kelly has a man-cover profile but has been bested at times by good vertical speed.

Rank
94
Wanya Morris
Wanya Morris
Oklahoma · OT · Senior

Later-developing prospect who showed out at right tackle last season. Morris fits an offense where he can get out on the move.

Rank
95
Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed
Michigan State · WR · Senior

A jack-of-all-trades with good speed (4.45 40), Reed can be used as a receiver, runner and returner. Likely a WR3, but a useful one.

Rank
96
Colby Wooden
Colby Wooden
Auburn · DL · Junior (RS)

Wooden is a technique-versatile lineman who figures to bring energy, effort, heavy hands and surprising interior quickness to a DL rotation.

Rank
97
Eric Gray
Eric Gray
Oklahoma · RB · Senior

Following a lost 2021 campaign at Oklahoma, where he provided backup duties after transferring from Tennessee, Gray put his best foot forward last season. He's a change-of-pace back with really good vision to find hidden creases.

Rank
98
KJ Henry
KJ Henry
Clemson · Edge · Senior (RS)

High-character defender with surprising bend and quickness to rush inside or out, although he could do a better job shedding blocks and dealing with power.

Rank
99
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee · QB · Senior (RS)

Age, injury and system questions will hurt his chances in the draft. But Hooker’s Geno Smith-like skill set could make him a respectable starter in time.

Rank
100
Roschon Johnson
Roschon Johnson
Texas · RB · Senior

Powerful, reliable runner who could become a fan favorite for his toughness, strong special-teams value and locker-room likability. 

Follow Eric Edholm on Twitter.

