DJ Turner II's 4.26-second 40-yard dash fastest of 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer led all receivers with a time of 4.33 seconds on Saturday. Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, who was arguably the favorite to run the fastest 40 coming into this week, was first among RBs with a time of 4.32 seconds.

Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett posted the second-fastest time of this year's combine (4.30), with Achane and Palmer finishing third and fourth, respectively. John Ross' combine record of 4.22 seconds in the 40 will stand for at least another year.

Turner entered the week among the favorites in the 40-yard dash. He registered strong numbers in the vertical jump (38 1/2 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11), as well.

In 2022, Turner was named second-team All-Big Ten and led the Wolverines with 10 pass breakups in 14 starts. He finished his UM career with three interceptions (one pick-six), 69 tackles and one fumble recovery.