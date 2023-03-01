2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Candidates to run the fastest 40-yard dash

Achane might be the favorite entering the combine. His résumé on the field and in track suggests he's one of the faster humans anywhere. He ran both indoor and outdoor track at A&M, earning all-SEC and first-team All-American honors in 2021 and posting a 6.63-second 60-meter dash to take first place at the 2022 Don Kirby Open. His best time in the 100 meters was reportedly a scalding (albeit wind-aided) 10.02 seconds.





This man is a blur, and he said he's hoping for a time of "4.2 something." Don't believe him? Watch Achane kick it into overdrive on this 96-yard kickoff return against Alabama in 2021.