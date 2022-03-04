Tyquan Thornton's 4.28 40-yard dash headlines fastest receiver class ever at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- The first group of receivers set the tone for Thursday night's workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, with four separate players posting sub-4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash. Then the second group took the field and nearly blew the roof off Lucas Oil Stadium. Ohio State's Chris Olave led off with an unofficial time of 4.26. A short time later, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton recorded an unofficial time of 4.21, putting John Ross' combine record of 4.22 in question.

Ross ultimately kept the crown, though, as Thornton's official time came in at 4.28. Olave's mark also dropped -- to 4.39 -- in the official results.