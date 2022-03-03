Combine Debrief: Cardinals' brass, Amari Cooper up, Jimmy Garoppolo's stock down

When NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on the Cardinals' disappointment in Murray's leadership style before Super Bowl Sunday, it felt like the first indication of a potential power struggle within the team. If a power struggle were developing, it seems clear where ownership's loyalties would lie. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was first to report Wednesday on contract extensions for Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury, which will run through 2027. Yup -- the Cardinals skipped right past 2024, 2025 and 2026 to make sure Keim and Kingsbury won't go anywhere for the next six seasons. Weird.

If Keim and Kingsbury wanted some security before possibly making a franchise-altering move with Murray, they got it. While Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson appear more likely than ever to be staying in Green Bay and Seattle, respectively -- and Watson remains in a holding pattern in Houston, with his legal troubles as uncertain as ever -- Murray is shaping up to be the main character of this NFL offseason. On Twitter, you never want to be the main character. But I suspect this is exactly what Murray was looking for.