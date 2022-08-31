2022 NFL season: Biggest surprises, notable moves as teams cut rosters down to 53

2) The 49ers have a better chance to win the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo on their roster. Perhaps keeping him as a backup on a restructured contract was general manager John Lynch's ace in the hole all along, but the 49ers sure seemed to misunderstand (and, based on a report, which was later denied by Lynch, that he was telling teams he had an offer of two second-round picks for the quarterback) misrepresent Jimmy G.'s trade value throughout the offseason. In the end, the 49ers played hardball. They didn't let Garoppolo see the playbook or practice with his teammates throughout camp and kept him on the roster until he couldn't get a better contract than the $6.5 million guaranteed that comes with his new pact, essentially the same backup deal as the ones given to Teddy Bridgewater and Tyrod Taylor. (Jimmy G. has incentives that could make it worth a lot more if he plays.)