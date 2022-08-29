Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

Jimmy G thrived when healthy, posting a win-loss record of 31-14 as San Francisco's starting quarterback, including a 13-3 season in 2019 that saw the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV. It was that game, though, that revealed his ceiling as San Francisco's quarterback, as the 49ers could not hold onto their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter, losing 31-20. One key play -- an overthrown pass to an open Emmanuel Sanders on third and 10 -- typified Garoppolo's tenure with the team, but didn't prompt the 49ers to find his replacement.

Garoppolo's inability to stay healthy ultimately led to his demotion in San Francisco. After playing in all 16 games in 2019, Garoppolo appeared in just six contests due to injury in 2020, undercutting San Francisco's hopes of repeating as NFC champions and forcing 49ers management to find another option in case of emergency. That option arrived with the selection of Lance, a player San Francisco believes has the potential to get the 49ers over the hump and above all, keep the team competitive simply by being available more often than Garoppolo.

The 30-year-old, meanwhile, can continue his shoulder rehab and prepare for a season spent as the next man up, but only when needed. Garoppolo still has plenty of football ahead of him, provided he can avoid the injury bug that has too often interrupted his career. Instead of potentially finding a new opportunity elsewhere, he'll spend 2022 with the team he knows best – he'll just do so in a backup role.