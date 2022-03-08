49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoes successful surgery on throwing shoulder

As the quarterback carousel sped from 0 to 100 miles per hour Tuesday, another player in the signal-caller market underwent surgery.

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ had successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The plan is for Garoppolo to be throwing well ahead of training camp, per Garafolo.

The main question now is where Garoppolo will be throwing. The quarterback is expected to be traded at some point this offseason, though his shoulder operation complicates matters when it comes to potential compensation and fit.

Amid ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ staying in Green Bay and Seattle trading ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ to Denver, at least a handful of clubs remain in the discussion for potential moves made under center. Garoppolo is near the top of the list of targets for teams in search of a quarterback, with clubs like Pittsburgh and Washington appearing to be logical fits.

Garoppolo's surgery clouds his viability to a degree. If he's healthy and capably throwing by the time training camp arrives, he's still a legitimate option for teams in the market. If he experiences a setback, that changes matters, at least in terms of what teams would be willing to give up to acquire him.

Timing also matters, of course. Without complete clarity on Garoppolo's timeline and ability to throw without discomfort, it might take longer for a trade to materialize. Perhaps instead of a deal coming in March, it could come in June.