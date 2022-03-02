49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at some point in the near future. Before then, the QB will go under the knife.

Jimmy G will have surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder within the next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Rehab on the shoulder will keep Garoppolo from throwing for 16 weeks, meaning he'll miss OTAs and minicamp, but the 49ers QB should be able to throw by late June with the belief that he'll be ready for the season, per Rapoport.

The latest setback will now require not only precise medical information for a trade to materialize but a leap of faith from an interested suitor, Rapoport added.

Garoppolo, who suffered the injury in a wild-card win over the Cowboys, noted during the Niners' postseason run that he could feel the injury when trying to throw during his final two playoff games. The QB also dealt with a right thumb injury that does not require surgery.

Garoppolo is due a $24.2 million base salary this season, with none of it guaranteed. With the Niners drafting Trey Lance last year, San Francisco plans to hand the reins to the young signal-caller in 2022 and flip Garoppolo to one of several NFL clubs searching for a veteran QB.