Kirk Cousins signing one-year, $35M extension with Vikings thru 2023

Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022 with $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause, Pelissero added. The new deal also allows Minnesota to save almost $14 million against the salary cap.

Although the Vikings had received trade interest in Cousins in recent weeks, new head coach Kevin O'Connell had been clear about wanting to work with the veteran passer, saying in mid-February that he anticipated Cousins "being a part of what we do."

A three-time Pro Bowler, with two of those selections earned during his four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. However, the Vikings went 8-9 last year and failed to make the postseason for the third time in four seasons with Cousins under center.