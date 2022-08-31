Lions waiving QB David Blough, expected to sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld 

Less than a day after winning the Detroit Lions' backup QB job over Tim Boyle, David Blough lost the gig.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that the Lions are waiving Blough after he made the initial 53-man roster, per a source informed of the decision.

The Lions already have a replacement lined up. The team plans to sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld to back up Jared Goff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Detroit discussed trading for Sudfeld but will wind up snagging him after he was released following the Jimmy Garoppolo turnabout in San Francisco.

Blough was a key figure in this season's edition of Hard Knocks, which chronicled his up-and-down preseason. The 27-year-old went from losing a fumble that cost Detroit its first preseason game to clearly beating out Boyle for the backup job.

A tough competitor, Blough has been with the Lions for the past three seasons, including five starts in 2019.

Sudfeld, a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2016, has bounced around the NFL, spending one season in Washington, four in Philadelphia and last year in San Francisco. The Niners planned for the 28-year-old to be Trey Lance's backup, guaranteeing him $2 million in the spring. But after the club decided to bring back Garoppolo, he became the odd man out.

Sudfeld has never started a regular-season game.