Around the NFL

Saints trading safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles in surprising move

Published: Aug 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The New Orleans Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

Contract extension talks broke down between Gardner-Johnson and the Saints, shifting New Orleans' focus from retaining the safety to moving him while he still carried value. The Saints didn't get much: Philadelphia sent New Orleans a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round selection in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round choice, per Pelissero.

Gardner-Johnson frequently filled the role of nickel back in New Orleans' defense in the last year, coming down from the safety position to cover slot receivers. He did a solid job, finishing sixth in targeted expected points added (-3) among defensive backs who spent at least 50 percent of their coverage snaps as a slot corner in 2021, per Next Gen Stats. Gardner-Johnson also tied for the second most interceptions among these defenders with three.

Unfortunately for Gardner-Johnson, the nickel corner doesn't command the same compensation as more prominent roles. He's expected to become a full-time safety in Philadelphia, per Pelissero, opening the door for Gardner-Johnson to earn a larger pay day at some point this season.

Gardner-Johnson is known as a fiery player who performs with plenty of passion. He's also been known to irritate players on the other side of the ball on more than one occasion.

The Eagles certainly won't mind that type of defender in their secondary. The acquisition of Gardner-Johnson also turns the roster toward a slightly younger position following the release of Jaquiski Tartt and expected parting of ways between the Eagles and Anthony Harris.

New Orleans' willingness to move Gardner-Johnson also remains interesting. Every player should rightfully maximize and capitalize on his value when the time comes, and Gardner-Johnson is well aware playing slot corner isn't going to do that. But the swiftness with which this deal was executed indicates the Saints and Gardner-Johnson likely weren't close on an extension.

Instead, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will have an opportunity to secure Gardner-Johnson for the long term.

Related Content

news

Dolphins place CB Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list to start season

The Dolphins placed cornerback Byron Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The move from the preseason PUP list to reserve/PUP means Jones will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

news

Vikings waiving QB Kellen Mond after one season in Minnesota

The Vikings are waiving the 2021 third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Bills release tight end O.J. Howard after five months with team

O.J. Howard won't be part of the Buffalo Bills' explosive offense in 2022. The former Buccaneers first-round pick signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract in Buffalo this offseason.

news

Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline

Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the roster from the onset of camp.

news

NFL's 53-man cutdown deadline looms for players on the bubble

The saddest day in the NFL calendar has arrived. Tuesday marks the deadline for all NFL teams to reduce rosters from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. ET. Some 800 men will be fired today as teams trim their rosters.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over. Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Dolphins release veteran RB Sony Michel

Sony Michel, a former Patriots first-rounder who signed with the Dolphins in May as a free agent, was cut on Monday, the team announced.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained Lisfranc injury in camp, but remains on track to start Week 1

After making his 2022 preseason debut this weekend, RB Najee Harris said that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that he reportedly suffered on Day 1 of training camp. Nevertheless, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harris remains on track to start Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE