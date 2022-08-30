Saints trading safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles in surprising move

The New Orleans Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

Contract extension talks broke down between Gardner-Johnson and the Saints, shifting New Orleans' focus from retaining the safety to moving him while he still carried value. The Saints didn't get much: Philadelphia sent New Orleans a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round selection in exchange for Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round choice, per Pelissero.

Gardner-Johnson frequently filled the role of nickel back in New Orleans' defense in the last year, coming down from the safety position to cover slot receivers. He did a solid job, finishing sixth in targeted expected points added (-3) among defensive backs who spent at least 50 percent of their coverage snaps as a slot corner in 2021, per Next Gen Stats. Gardner-Johnson also tied for the second most interceptions among these defenders with three.