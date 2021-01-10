Bears WR Anthony Miller ejected after hitting Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Wild-Card loss

An interaction with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson led to the ejection of another Bears receiver.

Anthony Miller was tossed out of Sunday's wild-card game between Chicago and the New Orleans Saints after smacking Gardner-Johnson in the facemask following the conclusion of a play in the third quarter.

The Saints went on to beat the Bears, 21-9, to advance to the Divisional Round where they'll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third time this season.

Each player was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, with Miller's getting him kicked out of the contest, and Gardner-Johnson's being assessed toward a possible ejection if flagged again for the same penalty later.

The interaction drew a quick ejection from officials, who were likely on high alert considering the history between these two teams. Bears receiver Javon Wims threw multiple punches at Gardner-Johnson in the third-quarter of their regular season meeting back in November, resulting in Wims' ejection and a suspension. The attack appeared to be premeditated, with Wims walking up to Gardner-Johnson, tapping him on the chest and then dealing a right-handed blow to the defensive back. Replays from earlier action showed Gardner-Johnson exchanging words with Miller and at one point sticking a finger in the receiver's face.