Bears WR Javon Wims ejected after punching Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Midway through the third quarter of Sunday's New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears game, Bears wide receiver Javon Wims walked up to Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿, tapped him on the chest and then punched Gardner-Johnson twice.

Wims was ejected shortly thereafter as the Saints went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

Television replays showed Gardner-Johnson previously exchanging words with Bears wideout Anthony Miller with the defensive back at one point sticking his finger in Miller's face.

Wims walked up after a play, tapped Gardner-Johnson and decked him with a right had to the helmet. Wims then squared up with the Saints player and threw another right hand before members of each team intervened and players were pulled apart.