Bears WR Javon Wims ejected after punching Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Midway through the third quarter of Sunday's New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears game, Bears wide receiver Javon Wims walked up to Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, tapped him on the chest and then punched Gardner-Johnson twice.
Wims was ejected shortly thereafter as the Saints went on to win 26-23 in overtime.
Television replays showed Gardner-Johnson previously exchanging words with Bears wideout Anthony Miller with the defensive back at one point sticking his finger in Miller's face.
Wims walked up after a play, tapped Gardner-Johnson and decked him with a right had to the helmet. Wims then squared up with the Saints player and threw another right hand before members of each team intervened and players were pulled apart.
Though the exact reasoning behind Wims' actions is currently unknown, a likely fine and possible suspension could follow.