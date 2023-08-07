2023 NFL Training Camp Debrief: Everything you need to know from the first two weeks of practice

36) The Bears are young at a lot of positions, but their tight end room of Lewis, Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan is fully grown. They figure to be a big part of the offense. Kmet, incidentally, was the first Bears draft pick since Tarik Cohen to earn a contract extension from the team.

37) Chicago plans to use 2022 second-rounder Kyler Gordon as a slot-only cover man this season. Gordon has expressed mixed feelings about it because every cornerback likes playing outside, but he could be one of the best in football at nickelback.

38) Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are healthy at the same time for the first time in a long while. If they stay healthy, the Pack could boast the best left side of any offensive line in football. Josh Myers is battling with Zach Tom for the center job.

39) The Detroit Lions have lined up first-round pick Jack Campbell and veteran Alex Anzalone as the starting linebackers in recent practices. Tight end Sam LaPorta might be leading the league in rookie camp hype and has all but won the starting job.

"He's earned the right to be in that first team huddle with Jared (Goff)," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said of LaPorta.

Rookie safety Brian Branch is also getting starter snaps in the slot, while rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs is splitting work with David Montgomery. The Lions could lead the NFL in rookie snaps.

40) Lions free-agent signee Emmanuel Moseley got a second surgery on his knee this offseason after tearing his ACL last year. It's fair to wonder if he'll be ready for the start of the season.

42) Lost in all the Jonathan Taylor trade-request drama last week was a report from my former employer, Pro Football Talk, that the Indianapolis Colts want to keep Taylor for the long term. If nothing else, that's a sign the Colts are hoping the situation calms down because they know they need Taylor this year. I can't imagine any team handing over a valuable draft pick (and lucrative new contract) for the running back at this juncture. To unlock rookie QB Anthony Richardson's full potential, Indy needs Taylor on this roster.

43) Gardner Minshew is still splitting first-team reps with Richardson at Colts camp, in case you were curious.

44) Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard is practicing in full pads, even if he's on a pitch count for now. That's a great sign after a serious back injury ruined his 2022 season.

45) 2022 first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam isn't locked into a starting job for the Buffalo Bills despite showing improvement late last season. Veteran Dane Jackson and even second-year pro Christian Benford have also seen time with the starters over Elam.

46) There doesn't appear to be a battle in the Bills' backfield, however. It's been all James Cook with the starters. Damien Harris and Latavius Murray are battling for the backup RB job.

47) This probably goes without saying, but the Los Angeles Rams' wideout group without Cooper Kupp would be the worst in football. Kupp's hamstring injury doesn't sound major, however, with coach Sean McVay calling it day to day.

48) Jalen Ramsey's injury curbs the upside of the Miami Dolphins' defense until he returns late in the season, but they are still fairly deep in the secondary. Don't be shocked, however, if Eli Apple winds up starting over rookie Cam Smith and former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

49) Sixth-round rookie receiver Demario Douglas has backed up a strong offseason program with starter snaps at New England Patriots training camp. He could be ahead of 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton in a wide receiver group that former NFL Network legend Mike Giardi described early in camp as "stink, stunk and stank." The Patriots' offense picked up their play by the end of the week, with Kendrick Bourne hilariously ending his Sunday press conference by referencing Giardi's words. Giardi and Greg Bedard have great Patriots coverage at BostonSportsJournal.com.

50) The New York Jets' tackle situation is an early camp concern. Mekhi Becton is slowly working his way back into shape and might not start. He may not even be a lock to make the team. Veteran Duane Brown is a few weeks away from returning to the field, according to coach Robert Saleh, putting his Week 1 status in doubt. Current starters Max Mitchell and Billy Turner have struggled in camp, according to The Athletic.

51) Jets first-round pick Will McDonald IV backed up a camp's worth of hype about his spin move with a nice first preseason performance. I love New York's edge depth with second-year pro Jermaine Johnson II also reportedly having a nice camp behind veterans Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers.

52) In a surprise, 2022 undrafted free-agent safety Tony Adams has been taking starter snaps over Adrian Amos with the Jets.

53) When the Dallas Cowboys drafted tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second round, the assumption was that he would replace free-agent departure Dalton Schultz. But Schoonmaker still hasn't practiced at Cowboys camp and may have too much ground to make up behind current starter Jake Ferguson.