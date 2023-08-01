Jonathan Taylor trade fits: Dolphins, Patriots among five teams that should pursue Colts RB

Any team interested in Dalvin Cook probably would be interested in trading for Taylor, so the Dolphins certainly fit in that regard. Miami’s backfield might be in decent enough shape now with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, rookie De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin, but the Cook interest suggests they might want some more juice out of the position.





Does Taylor fit in a Mike McDaniel offense? Well, sure. Speed is the name of the game in Miami, and Taylor has plenty of it, turning in the fastest run from any ball-carrier during the 2021 season. And even if Taylor might not be a perfect fit from a third-down standpoint, the Dolphins would appear to have enough other options to fill that role if needed.





The question is whether the Dolphins are spread too thin, resource-wise, to pull off such a move. They might have the immediate cap space to afford Taylor, but long term could be a wholly different story. They’re currently at more than $30 million above the projected 2024 salary cap, per Over The Cap, and that’s with Tua Tagovailoa set to make $23.171 million on his fifth-year option and other big-name players such as Christian Wilkins hitting free agency. Could they extend Tua, keep their core in place and sign Taylor long term?





Plus, on the one hand, a trade-assets-for-veterans approach would fit the Dolphins' modus operandi if they really desired Taylor. But they’ve already spent quite a bit to land vets such as Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Bradley Chubb, among others. It’s not clear if they’d use more non-monetary assets on a running back, even for a franchise that feels hellbent on making a Super Bowl run.