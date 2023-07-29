Around the NFL

Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting Patriots on Saturday

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots continue to sniff around the free-agent running back market.

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the Pats on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday, per sources informed of the situation.

Jordan Schultz first reported the news.

Related Links

The Patriots recently hosted Leonard Fournette for a visit and have been linked to Dalvin Cook. New England is seeking a veteran to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson after the offseason addition of James Robinson didn’t work out.

Elliott has a bigger name than game at this stage of his career, but he can still be productive in the right situation. Zeke saw career lows with 867 yards on 231 attempts in 2022. His 3.8 yards per carry average was the first time he's been below the 4.0 mark in seven seasons. However, the 28-year-old can still get it done in the red zone, netting 12 touchdowns last season, an area the Pats can use some help.

After being cut by the Cowboys this offseason, Elliott's days as a featured, workhorse back are likely in the rearview. But the three-time Pro Bowler can still provide fruitful reps in a committee. One question is what sort of contract Elliott is looking for at this stage of his career.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts WR Josh Downs on QB Anthony Richardson: 'He flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards'

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson took the first-team reps in practice, as coach Shane Steichen planned to rotate two QBs with the 1s. Richardson uncorked a few wow plays, particularly in 7-on-7s. "He flicks his wrist, and the ball goes 60 yards," wide receiver Josh Downs said.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp getting his 'groove' back at onset of training camp

After ending his 2022 season on injured reserved, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is working on getting his "groove" back at training camp.

news

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

After posting career-low statistics across the board in his first season with Josh McDaniels, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow feels as though he let his teammates down and is hoping 2022 was a "fluke."

news

Safety Budda Baker 'all-in' with Cardinals after settling contract situation

With a trade request now behind him, safety Budda Baker made it clear Friday that he's fully committed to his Arizona Cardinals, never mind the contract squabbles or the prognostications of many that a season of struggles lies ahead.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 60-51: Aaron Rodgers drops 48 spots ahead of first season with Jets

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets QB Aaron Rodgers from Nos. 60-51?

news

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he regretted his comments to USA Today in which he ripped former Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett and those in charge of the 2022 Broncos.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks' with calf strain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss "several weeks" due to a calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday afternoon.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Night and day' difference in how he feels going into Year 2

11 months after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking, Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. said he feels a "night and day" difference from last year to now, and says "people should expect a lot of great things to come" in his second season.

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his left knee on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens: Expect to see more downfield shots on offense this season

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens told reporters on Friday that people should expect to see more downfield shots from Pittsburgh on offense this season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More