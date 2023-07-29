Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting Patriots on Saturday

The Patriots recently hosted Leonard Fournette for a visit and have been linked to Dalvin Cook . New England is seeking a veteran to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson after the offseason addition of James Robinson didn’t work out .

Elliott has a bigger name than game at this stage of his career, but he can still be productive in the right situation. Zeke saw career lows with 867 yards on 231 attempts in 2022. His 3.8 yards per carry average was the first time he's been below the 4.0 mark in seven seasons. However, the 28-year-old can still get it done in the red zone, netting 12 touchdowns last season, an area the Pats can use some help.