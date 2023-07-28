Bill Belichick on the hot seat? Plus, five rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason

The standard is certainly high in New England, with the Patriots having won six Lombardi Trophies and 17 division titles during 20 seasons of Belichick-Brady. But the Pats have fallen behind in the ultra-competitive AFC, where superstar quarterbacks abound. In the AFC East, the Bills have won three straight titles, while the explosive Dolphins and Aaron Rodgers-led Jets seem to have passed up the Pats in the divisional pecking order. According to Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, New England easily has the longest odds (+800) of winning the East in 2023. And I just keep thinking about one quote from Kraft's March presser:

"It's very important to me that we make the playoffs."

So, is this a postseason-or-bust campaign for Belichick in New England? Do the 2023 Patriots even have the horses to make the tournament? It all begins, of course, with the game's most important position.

In a quarterback-driven league, it is imperative to have a franchise QB -- and the Patriots thought they had one in Mac Jones after a solid rookie campaign that showcased his potential as a savvy playmaker from the pocket. The 2021 NFL Draft's 15th overall pick completed 67.6 percent of his passes with a 22:13 touchdown-to-interception ratio, guiding the Patriots to the playoffs and making the Pro Bowl in Year 1.

Although no one expected Jones to play like Prime TB12 in Year 2, it was fair to think he'd take another step forward and establish himself as a true rising star. That did not happen. Instead, Jones took a step back, completing 65.2 percent of his passes with a 14:11 TD-to-INT ratio and at one point was benched in favor of rookie fourth-rounder Bailey Zappe. Granted, the second-year signal-caller wasn't exactly put in the best position to succeed.

After Josh McDaniels left his Patriots offensive coordinator post to become head coach of the Raiders, Belichick tapped Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to guide the offense, with Patricia calling the plays. This immediately raised eyebrows, given Patricia's background in defense and Judge's in special teams. Personally, I didn't think it would be an enormous problem. Clearly, I was wrong.

From the vanilla looks to the poorly executed in-game adjustments and lackluster communication, New England's offense looked nothing like the well-oiled machine that lorded over the league with Brady under center. The 2022 Patriots finished 26th in total offense. Now, Jones did contribute to the unit's struggles with questionable decision-making. And the offense wasn't exactly flush with talent. Meanwhile, Belichick's defense mostly did its part, finishing eighth in total D and 11th in points allowed. But it was impossible not to focus on the failed experiment in the offensive coaching staff, which put the spotlight on Belichick's approach in a post-Brady world.

In January, New England brought back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. And while a frayed relationship between Belichick and Jones become a huge topic throughout last season, the third-year quarterback said he's on the same page with the grizzled head coach earlier this week.

"No, I think we're good," Jones said on Wednesday. "I think the biggest thing that we've all talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there's a lot of learning experiences from last year that we've talked about, and this year, it's all about just working together, right? You've got to come up with a plan, obviously talk about it, and then execute it. So, I'm excited for that part of it. For me, I'm just trying to be really consistent, try not to ride the wave, just stay my course -- and hopefully everybody on our offense feels that, too. I think Coach O'Brien does a great job laying out what we do well so far, and we're going to learn every day what we do well, and then from there, you just keep moving forward and execute the plan. So, I'm definitely excited for that."

Optimism abounds in July, but will this lead to wins when the real bullets start flying in September? Can the Patriots return to relevancy? New England lost leading receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency, but the Pats added a couple of pass-catching weapons in WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and TE Mike Gesicki. The Matt Judon-led defense should be stout once again, with a pair of high draft picks (first-round CB Christian Gonzalez and second-round DE Keion White) for Belichick to mold.

Still, when I look at this roster on paper, I seriously question if it has the firepower to make the playoffs in a loaded AFC. While the Patriots of old routinely closed the talent gap with brilliant scheming and superb tactical strategies, they also had the G.O.A.T. Without him, all eyes are on Belichick to make everything right again. That's easier said than done.