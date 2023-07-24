2023 NFL season: Biggest challenge for each team

Biggest challenge: Choosing the QB who is best for right now.





It's possible that the Buccaneers see long-term promise in either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask -- or perhaps both. But in this league, it's a season-to-season mindset, and the reality is that the Bucs are in one of the weaker divisions in football. Their goal should be to try to steal the NFC South, of course, even if the reality is that neither of the starting options is guaranteed to be in the team's picture next year. In fact, I'd argue that even the QB who wins the job for Week 1 shouldn't feel too cozy; either one could have a short leash if the offense struggles. Todd Bowles might end up coaching for his job if things go south, so he shouldn't be afraid to have a quick hook if needed.