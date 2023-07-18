Top 10 NFL players from 2021 draft heading into 2023 season

Drafted: Round 1, No. 12 overall





Parsons is a baller with a case for being the best defensive player in the league right now after just two seasons. He's completely changed the landscape of the Cowboys' defense with his exceptional versatility, as he's the only player in the NFL with at least 500 pass rush snaps, 500 run defense snaps and 200 coverage snaps since 2021, according to Next Gen Stats. The ability to line up basically everywhere, and do everything, has no doubt helped him produce every time he takes the field. Since entering the league, Parsons ranks in the top six league-wide in sacks (26.5, sixth), QB hits (56, fourth), tackles for loss (33, fourth) and pressures (129, fifth), per NGS. It's even more impressive when you consider the fact that he ranks 48th in pass rush snaps since 2021 with 706. Without Parsons, Dallas' defense isn't anywhere near a top-five scoring unit.